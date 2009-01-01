Sophie Hannah is an internationally bestselling writer of psychological crime fiction, published in forty-nine languages and fifty-one territories.

In 2014, with the blessing of Agatha Christie’s family and estate, Hannah published a new Poirot novel, The Monogram Murders, which was a top five bestseller in more than fifteen countries. She has since published two more Poirot novels, Closed Casket and The Mystery of Three Quarters, both of which were instant Sunday Times Top Ten bestsellers.

In 2013, her novel The Carrier won the Crime Thriller of the Year Award at the UK's National Book Awards. She has also published two short story collections and five collections of poetry—the fifth of which, Pessimism for Beginners, was shortlisted for the T S Eliot Award. Her poetry is studied at GCSE, A Level, and degree level across the UK.

Most recently, Sophie has published a self-help book called How to Hold a Grudge: From Resentment to Contentment – The Power of Grudges to Transform Your Life, and launched the podcast How To Hold A Grudge.

She lives with her husband, children, and dog in Cambridge, where she is an Honorary Fellow of Lucy Cavendish College.