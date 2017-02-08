3 Articles by Sharon Salzberg

Sharon Salzberg

5 Myths About Love That Are Holding You Back

"Romantic love is not inherently more valuable than any other kind. That perception is part of our cultural baggage, and it keeps us from feeling more...

Sharon Salzberg
February 8 2017
Meditation

How To Find Happiness At Work, Even If You Don't Like Your Job

Is it possible — or even wise to try — to be happy at jobs we don't resoundingly like?

Sharon Salzberg
October 20 2014