3 Articles by Sharon Salzberg
Sharon Salzberg
5 Myths About Love That Are Holding You Back
"Romantic love is not inherently more valuable than any other kind. That perception is part of our cultural baggage, and it keeps us from feeling more...
Sharon Salzberg
February 8 2017
My Mindfulness Practice: Sharon Salzberg Shares How She's Been Meditating For 45 Years
When you've been meditating this long, you've got to be doing something right.
Sharon Salzberg
March 13 2016
How To Find Happiness At Work, Even If You Don't Like Your Job
Is it possible — or even wise to try — to be happy at jobs we don't resoundingly like?
Sharon Salzberg
October 20 2014