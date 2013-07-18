3 Articles by Samantha Negrin
Samantha Negrin
3 Hip Openers For Beginners (Video)
Most of us sit at our uncomfortable desks 40 hours a week with our legs crossed, staring into a computer screen. If we're lucky, we make it to an...
Samantha Negrin
July 18 2013
10 Life Lessons From My 14-Day Detox
Because I’m not picky at all, I thought this would be fairly easy.
Samantha Negrin
January 27 2013
7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Yoga Class
The best piece of advice I’ve ever gotten from a teacher is to transcend habit. Yoga is not habitual, and every time you step on your mat, there are...
Samantha Negrin
October 11 2012