3 Hip Openers For Beginners (Video)

Most of us sit at our uncomfortable desks 40 hours a week with our legs crossed, staring into a computer screen. If we're lucky, we make it to an...

#happiness #personal growth #yoga
Samantha Negrin
July 18 2013
10 Life Lessons From My 14-Day Detox

Because I’m not picky at all, I thought this would be fairly easy.

#mindfulness #personal growth #cleanse #detox
Samantha Negrin
January 27 2013

7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Yoga Class

The best piece of advice I’ve ever gotten from a teacher is to transcend habit. Yoga is not habitual, and every time you step on your mat, there are...

#tea #caffeine #yoga poses #awareness #breathing
Samantha Negrin
October 11 2012