Samantha Messersmith founded Never Be Average alongside her sister, Sarah Cline. They are authors, relationship experts, life coaches, and public speakers who are helping women around the world write their comeback story. Through their book Revived: Life After the Affair and their website Never Be Average they motivate, inspire, and provide tools for women to unleash the power within themselves. You can also find them places like The Good Men Project and The Indie Chicks.