Richelle Ludwig, C.H.N., FDN-P is a Holistic Nutritionist with a passion for self-love, hormonal health, yoga, lifting heavy weights and creating good tasting recipes. After years of over exercising, while being stuck in a binge-restrict cycle with food, she discovered that being thin doesn’t equate to health. Her goals shifted from achieving a lean physique to nourishing her body, mind and soul with happiness and the occasional bowl of ice cream. She now uses her training in Functional Diagnostic Nutrition and Cognitive Coaching, as well as her experiences to help empower other women to do the same.