Intermittent Fasting Freed Me From Food: Here's Why

How intermittent fasting freed me from food and low energy.

January 9 2017
Healthy Weight

The Only 2 Adjustments It Took To Change My Eating Habits For Good

Good habits are just as difficult to break as bad ones, so healthy eating becomes easier the more you practice it.

August 14 2016
Mental Health

4 Ways To Use Art To Overcome Anxiety

Bust out those paints and pens—it's time to get creative.

April 29 2016

I've Spent 100 Hours In A Sensory Deprivation Pod. Here's What I've Learned

I’ve logged 100 hours in a sensory deprivation pod. Here’s what I’ve learned.

February 5 2016
Food Trends

Why I Choose To Skip Breakfast Every Day

I have discovered that what I eat (or don’t eat) in the mornings has an enormous impact on how I think and feel for the rest of the day.

December 21 2015

3 Reasons To Meditate RIGHT After You Have Coffee

I’ve managed to stick with my meditation practice consistently for the past three years, and the benefits have been enormous. The calming effects have...

September 7 2015
Food Trends

Why I Eat The Same Thing Every Single Day

he practice of limiting my meal choices has many benefits. Here are five reasons why you should consider doing the same.

June 20 2015
Meditation

5 Easy (But Overlooked) Ways To Get Better Sleep

Everyone has experienced restless nights in bed.

April 23 2015

6 Reasons To Start Using Coconut Oil As Toothpaste

Coconut oil is one of those foods that seems to have endless uses. One use you may be unaware of is that it's a fantastic base for toothpaste. Often,...

April 12 2015
Routines

Why Stretching May Actually Be Doing More Harm Than Good

The myth behind our most common routine

February 27 2015

4 Ways Intermittent Fasting Can Help You Burn Fat

Every once in a while, we feel the need to quickly drop a few pounds. Though common weight loss lore would instruct us to stop eating and jump on a...

February 19 2015