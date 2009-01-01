Natalie Miles is a Spiritual Mentor, Psychic Medium and host of the top rated podcast “So You Think You’re Intuitive”. However, Natalie is not the typical psychic medium. It is her life’s mission and soul calling to inspire people across the globe to connect with their own intuition, so they can feel more connected and help themselves, each and every day. She believes that everyone is born intuitive, but most people have forgotten how to use their natural gifts. Natalie has been guided by Spirit to be “the door opener” and reactivate people with their intuition so they can live their most authentic life. Natalie speaks at live events internationally and hosts online workshops/events channelling messages from Spirit and connecting people to their gifts.