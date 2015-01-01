Lisa Trank began writing after many years of being a performing artist – an actress and singer. She's a former recipient of a Rocky Mountain Women’s Institute Fellowship in poetry, and is currently completing a young adult novel, entitled Tangled Chimes, a multi-generational, slightly fantastical, coming-of-age story. Her work has been published in Salon.com, Bombay Gin and her short story, 1939 Plymouth, or the Bootlegger's Driver, was a published finalist in the 2015 Saturday Evening Post Great American Fiction Contest. Her essay, Teflon Birth Plan, will be included in the HerStories Project Anthology, So Glad They Told Me, due out in spring 2016. Lisa lives in Longmont, Colorado, with a constant view of the Rocky Mountains.