mbg Contributor

Laura Ellis is the New York City based Founder of Whimsy Creative. She works with business leaders to maximize the understanding of different perspectives within their organizations, with a little creative oomph. Ellis began her career as a management consultant but found herself feeling unfulfilled and empty. She’d "made it," but wanted more out of life. Ellis' work has been featured in publications including Fast Company, The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, Marie Claire, and TODAY. She has a degree in behavioral economics and finance from The University of Western Australia.