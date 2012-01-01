Kyra Phillips is a correspondent for the CNN investigative and documentary units. Previously, Phillips anchored “Raising America with Kyra Phillips,” a daytime interactive and investigative broadcast, focused on news stories impacting the modern American family. An award-winning journalist, Phillips joined CNN in 1999, moved to HLN in August 2012 and led the network’s 2012 election coverage. She is married to fellow journalist John Roberts and they are the proud parents of beautiful twins. They live in Atlanta. Follow Kyra on Twitter @cnnkyra.