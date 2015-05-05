3 Articles by Krissy Pozatek, MSW
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
5 Lessons All Parents Could Learn From Buddhism
As Buddhism continues to increase in popularity in Western culture, certain principles have entered the discourse of how to be a better parent. The...
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
May 5 2015
Why It's Important To Set Healthy Boundaries With Your Kids
Today, many households have "mini-democracies" where a child's voice or opinion is equal to those of his/her parents. In some families, the child's...
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
January 18 2015
How To Raise A Resilient Child
As parents we may be a path toward self-awareness and understand that pain and suffering is part of life, but with our children we are quick to shield...
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
December 16 2014