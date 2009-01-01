Skip to content

Katie Barberi

mbg Contributor

I am a certified nutrition coach and I specialize in working with athletes and pre- and postnatal women but I also work with the general public as well. I focus on helping my clients to learn how to eat healthy and better for their bodies, working day in and day out, one on one, with each client. I was raised in Boulder, CO and I am currently living just outside Los Angeles, CA with my husband. We moved to CA for my modeling career but I ended up becoming a nutrition coach because of my husband, who is a professional cyclist. When my husband and I aren’t traveling, which we do 8 months out of the year, we enjoy spending quality time at home with our 3 cats. I am an avid runner and yogi and do one or the other, or both, almost everyday.

