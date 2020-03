Josie Bouchier, LAc, is a licensed acupuncturist, women’s holistic health expert, writer and mom who helps women around the world get pregnant, then take care of their post-pregnancy bodies.

Josie is the founder of The Fertile Woman Program Series, where she teaches women how to become their own fertility experts in 21 short days. Learn more and connect with Josie at josiebouchier.com/fertile-woman-program-details.