11 Articles by Jennifer Hand

Jennifer Hand

Healthy Weight

I'm A Nutritionist. Here Are 3 Things I Wish I'd Learned About Food At School

"My life was dominated by a fixation on food rules instead of by my own body's wisdom."

#healthy foods #food #binge eating
Jennifer Hand
October 20 2016
Integrative Health

3 Things I Learned When I Stopped Weighing Myself Every Day

"We panic at the thought of really trusting our bodies."

#weight loss #body image #self-acceptance
Jennifer Hand
June 11 2016

The Secret To Lasting Weight Loss (That Has Nothing To Do With Food)

"Beating myself up and hating my body had never brought about any lasting change in my life."

#weight loss #body image #food #self-acceptance
Jennifer Hand
June 6 2016
Parenting

What We Need To Teach Our Daughters About Body Image

Teach your daughter that she is more than her body; she is her heart and spirit, her hopes, dreams, and passions.

#confidence #body image #parenting
Jennifer Hand
April 28 2016
Healthy Weight

I've Been On 116 Diets. Here Are 3 Choices That Always Derailed My Weight Loss

Each new diet had the potential to solve all my problems: lose weight, wear a smaller size, and love my body forever.

#how to lose weight #weight loss #weight loss success
Jennifer Hand
January 25 2016
Healthy Weight

I Was On 116 Diets. Here's How I Finally Lost 60 Pounds Without Trying

I was sitting on my couch every night battling the urge to dive into a gallon of ice cream.

#how to lose weight #wellness #weight loss success
Jennifer Hand
December 21 2015

What I've Learned From Being On 116 Diets

I am not joking when I tell you that I've been on exactly 116 diets. That’s 10 to 11 diets every year from the ages of 16 to 27.

#how to lose weight #weight loss #healthy foods
Jennifer Hand
November 25 2015