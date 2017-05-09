11 Articles by Jennifer Hand
Jennifer Hand
Binge Eating At Night? Here's How To Stop
It goes deeper than chocolate cravings.
I'm A Nutritionist. Here Are 3 Things I Wish I'd Learned About Food At School
"My life was dominated by a fixation on food rules instead of by my own body's wisdom."
How Your Cravings Can Help You Reach Your Goal Weight
Don't fear your cravings—listen to them.
3 Things I Learned When I Stopped Weighing Myself Every Day
"We panic at the thought of really trusting our bodies."
The Secret To Lasting Weight Loss (That Has Nothing To Do With Food)
"Beating myself up and hating my body had never brought about any lasting change in my life."
What We Need To Teach Our Daughters About Body Image
Teach your daughter that she is more than her body; she is her heart and spirit, her hopes, dreams, and passions.
I've Been On 116 Diets. Here Are 3 Choices That Always Derailed My Weight Loss
Each new diet had the potential to solve all my problems: lose weight, wear a smaller size, and love my body forever.
I Was On 116 Diets. Here's How I Finally Lost 60 Pounds Without Trying
I was sitting on my couch every night battling the urge to dive into a gallon of ice cream.
What I've Learned From Being On 116 Diets
I am not joking when I tell you that I've been on exactly 116 diets. That’s 10 to 11 diets every year from the ages of 16 to 27.