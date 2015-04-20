3 Articles by Jennifer Dopierala
How I Learned To Accept My Type-A Self
As I began to navigate my adult life, there was an underlying feeling of unease when I would acknowledge my constant stream of self-judgment.
April 20 2015
How To Be More Resilient When Life Disappoints You
All of us work with disappointment every day. Our expectations are constantly being disrupted, whether it's having a friend be late to a plan, missing...
February 25 2015
Why Vulnerability Is So Necessary (Especially If You're Afraid Of It)
I wanted to remain hidden, yet be successful at the same time, and I was frustrated when it didn't work that way.
January 27 2015