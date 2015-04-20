3 Articles by Jennifer Dopierala

Meditation

How I Learned To Accept My Type-A Self

As I began to navigate my adult life, there was an underlying feeling of unease when I would acknowledge my constant stream of self-judgment.

#healing #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth #compassion
April 20 2015

How To Be More Resilient When Life Disappoints You

All of us work with disappointment every day. Our expectations are constantly being disrupted, whether it's having a friend be late to a plan, missing...

#healing #happiness #mindfulness #energy
February 25 2015
Personal Growth

Why Vulnerability Is So Necessary (Especially If You're Afraid Of It)

I wanted to remain hidden, yet be successful at the same time, and I was frustrated when it didn't work that way.

#healing #relationships #personal growth #vulnerability
January 27 2015