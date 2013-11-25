3 Articles by Heidi Templeton
Heidi Templeton
A Delicious Vegan Stuffing That Every Family Member Will Love
The holidays are upon us again, and for us vegans it can be a tricky time to navigate.
Heidi Templeton
November 25 2013
3 Yoga Poses To Relieve Your Psoas
Hi, my name is Heidi, and I have an addiction to stretching the psoas muscle. There, I admitted it.
Heidi Templeton
May 19 2013
Hot Apple Cider and Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
The perfect recipe for a cold, blustery day.
Heidi Templeton
November 2 2012