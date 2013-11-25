3 Articles by Heidi Templeton

Recipes

A Delicious Vegan Stuffing That Every Family Member Will Love

The holidays are upon us again, and for us vegans it can be a tricky time to navigate.

#holidays #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
November 25 2013

3 Yoga Poses To Relieve Your Psoas

Hi, my name is Heidi, and I have an addiction to stretching the psoas muscle. There, I admitted it.

#stress #pain #yoga poses #wellness #yoga
May 19 2013
Recipes

Hot Apple Cider and Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

The perfect recipe for a cold, blustery day.

#MBG_ES
November 2 2012