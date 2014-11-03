7 Articles by Heather Esposito

Heather Esposito

Mental Health

I Was Suicidal, So I Ditched Sugar & It Changed My Life

How I learned to control my emotions by controlling what I eat.

#mind body connection #wellness #depression #diabetes #sugar
Heather Esposito
November 3 2014

Peppermint Bark Shortbread Bars (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Vegan)

The holidays that would seem incomplete without some sort of peppermint treat. And these bars will not disappoint even those who don’t have any...

#holidays #happiness #personal growth #sugar
Heather Esposito
December 7 2013

Gluten-Free & Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bread

As the summer sun begins to set earlier in the day and the smells of autumn begin to waft through the air, it’s almost impossible to not envision...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Heather Esposito
September 28 2013
Recipes

A Gluten-Free & Vegan Zucchini Bread To Knock Your Socks Off

If you love zucchini bread but suffer from food allergies or sensitivities, you'll love this recipe!

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Heather Esposito
August 11 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: Peanut Butter Cookies

A sucker for anything peanut butter, these cookies do not disappoint. The first time I made tried this recipe we had a handyman at the house and...

#fiber #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Heather Esposito
June 22 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

June is a great time of year to get strawberries and rhubarb straight from the farmers' market. Pair their sweet and tart flavors with the fact that...

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods
Heather Esposito
June 6 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

When I was a young kid I was diagnosed as lactose-intolerant, and was told to not consume dairy. Yeah… that didn't happen.

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #coconut oil
Heather Esposito
May 23 2013