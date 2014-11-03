7 Articles by Heather Esposito
Heather Esposito
I Was Suicidal, So I Ditched Sugar & It Changed My Life
How I learned to control my emotions by controlling what I eat.
Peppermint Bark Shortbread Bars (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Vegan)
The holidays that would seem incomplete without some sort of peppermint treat. And these bars will not disappoint even those who don’t have any...
Gluten-Free & Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bread
As the summer sun begins to set earlier in the day and the smells of autumn begin to waft through the air, it’s almost impossible to not envision...
A Gluten-Free & Vegan Zucchini Bread To Knock Your Socks Off
If you love zucchini bread but suffer from food allergies or sensitivities, you'll love this recipe!
Gluten-Free Recipe: Peanut Butter Cookies
A sucker for anything peanut butter, these cookies do not disappoint. The first time I made tried this recipe we had a handyman at the house and...
Gluten-Free Recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
June is a great time of year to get strawberries and rhubarb straight from the farmers' market. Pair their sweet and tart flavors with the fact that...
Gluten-Free Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
When I was a young kid I was diagnosed as lactose-intolerant, and was told to not consume dairy. Yeah… that didn't happen.