Why Raising A Child Might Be The Most Heroic Thing You Ever Do

Parenting requires more courage than you can ever imagine.

September 12 2018

What To Do The Next Time Your Kid Has A Meltdown

Watching your toddler fall to the floor in a puddle of shrieks in public is enough to mortify any parent. But it's important to remember that tantrums...

October 26 2015

How To Break Your Kid's Screen Addiction: A Pediatrician Explains

Endless screens, video games, and gadgets now fill our children's world — and they're all designed to capture your kids' imagination. The problem is,...

October 12 2015
This 2-Minute Meditation Will Help You Find Calm With Your New Baby

Having a newborn is the perfect opportunity to practice meditation.

October 5 2015

6 Ways Anyone Can Be A Great Parent

As one year winds down and another begins, we take a moment to reflect on the job we're doing as parents and look for ways we can improve. Just having...

December 31 2014
5 Ways Children Remind Us To Heal

Our children teach us something special about ourselves every day of the year, as the seasons, too, change and we grow.

December 9 2014
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Autism

This epidemic will continue to grow unless we in the medical field are willing to be courageous and change our current mindset.

April 1 2014
11 Things I Wish Every Parent Knew

After 25 years practicing pediatrics, and caring for thousands of children, I've noticed some patterns that offer me a deeper vision of health.

July 11 2013