8 Articles by Stephen Cowan, M.D.
Stephen Cowan, M.D.
Why Raising A Child Might Be The Most Heroic Thing You Ever Do
Parenting requires more courage than you can ever imagine.
What To Do The Next Time Your Kid Has A Meltdown
Watching your toddler fall to the floor in a puddle of shrieks in public is enough to mortify any parent. But it's important to remember that tantrums...
How To Break Your Kid's Screen Addiction: A Pediatrician Explains
Endless screens, video games, and gadgets now fill our children's world — and they're all designed to capture your kids' imagination. The problem is,...
This 2-Minute Meditation Will Help You Find Calm With Your New Baby
Having a newborn is the perfect opportunity to practice meditation.
6 Ways Anyone Can Be A Great Parent
As one year winds down and another begins, we take a moment to reflect on the job we're doing as parents and look for ways we can improve. Just having...
5 Ways Children Remind Us To Heal
Our children teach us something special about ourselves every day of the year, as the seasons, too, change and we grow.
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Autism
This epidemic will continue to grow unless we in the medical field are willing to be courageous and change our current mindset.
11 Things I Wish Every Parent Knew
After 25 years practicing pediatrics, and caring for thousands of children, I've noticed some patterns that offer me a deeper vision of health.