9 Articles by Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
7 Powerful Ways To Actually Support A Friend In Crisis (According To A Stanford Happiness Scientist)
How many times have we found ourselves with a friend who is going through a breakup, a loss, or another difficult life transition and just been...
The Single Trait That Determines Your Success In Relationships & Attractiveness To Others
Everyone is one of these three "types" in their relationships. Which one are you (and what does that mean for the future of your relationships?)
7 Life-Changing Books To Read This Summer (According To A Stanford Happiness Expert)
Check out a happiness expert's essential summer reading list.
Can Spirituality Really Affect Your Health? A Scientist Explains
How is your spirituality really affecting your life?
7 Powerful Ways To Live A Highly Compassionate Life
Are you making a difference?
Are You A Highly Empathic Parent? Here's What You Need To Know
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D., the Science Director of Stanford University’s Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education, explains how to tell if...
The Incredible Alternative To Mindfulness Meditation You Probably Haven't Tried
Your meditator friends either look like they could smile through a sandstorm or are so neurotically self-aware that they drive you nuts with their...
3 Ways Social Media Is Ruining Your Real-Life Relationships
If devices constantly interfere with your conversations, you undermine your ability to connect with others. You miss the flicker of emotion in your...
4 Science-Backed Tips For Achieving Your Dreams
Whether it's New Year's resolutions or any other milestone we want to achieve, most of us give up on that career goal, diet, mindfulness practice, or...