9 Articles by Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.

Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.

Friendships

7 Powerful Ways To Actually Support A Friend In Crisis (According To A Stanford Happiness Scientist)

How many times have we found ourselves with a friend who is going through a breakup, a loss, or another difficult life transition and just been...

June 9 2017
Friendships

The Single Trait That Determines Your Success In Relationships & Attractiveness To Others

Everyone is one of these three "types" in their relationships. Which one are you (and what does that mean for the future of your relationships?)

May 1 2017
Personal Growth
Parenting

Are You A Highly Empathic Parent? Here's What You Need To Know

Emma Seppälä, Ph.D., the Science Director of Stanford University’s Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education, explains how to tell if...

April 20 2016
Meditation

The Incredible Alternative To Mindfulness Meditation You Probably Haven't Tried

Your meditator friends either look like they could smile through a sandstorm or are so neurotically self-aware that they drive you nuts with their...

April 15 2016

3 Ways Social Media Is Ruining Your Real-Life Relationships

If devices constantly interfere with your conversations, you undermine your ability to connect with others. You miss the flicker of emotion in your...

March 6 2016

4 Science-Backed Tips For Achieving Your Dreams

Whether it's New Year's resolutions or any other milestone we want to achieve, most of us give up on that career goal, diet, mindfulness practice, or...

February 9 2016