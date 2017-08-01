4 Articles by Dolores Baretta, LAc
What An Acupuncturist Tells Her Patients Who Have Painful Periods
Treat your symptoms the natural way.
August 1 2017
How To Holistically Prepare Your Body & Mind For Winter
Consider it the season to pamper yourself.
November 27 2016
A Fall Wellness Routine To Boost Your Health
Little energy shifts make a big difference.
September 24 2016
5 Ways To Spring Clean Your Body With Food
As we spring clean our homes, we should also spring clean our bodies. It's the perfect time to change from winter warming foods to those that help the...
March 7 2016