4 Articles by Devina Kaur
4 Things I Always Tell Myself After Getting Dumped
"Love, to me, is only worth having if it's given without condition or expectation. To regret giving affection because it was not received in equal...
May 9 2017
What Intentional Solitude Is + Why You Should Try It
Loneliness is a state of mind. We can control it. So, here are a few practices I employ whenever I start feeling lonely.
April 3 2017
Let's Get Real: Should You Ever Have Sex On A First Date?
Does anybody actually follow the three-date rule anymore?
April 2 2017
7 Secrets To Making Dating Fun Again
"To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance." —Oscar Wilde
March 24 2017