8 Articles by David Starlyte

Spirituality

10 Spiritual Guidelines To Live Your Best Life

Whatever your personal journey, you are guaranteed an epic adventure.

#happiness #abundance #personal growth #spirituality
January 3 2015
Spirituality

5 Tips For Living In The Moment And Achieving Your Dreams

I frequently get asked, “Why is my life not working. Why am I not happy?”

#balance #happiness #wellness #yoga
April 3 2013
Spirituality

The True Meaning Of Love From A Buddhist Perspective

What does it mean to fall in love, or be in love, or even stay in love?

#empowerment #love #relationships #Buddhism #happiness
February 14 2013
Spirituality

6 Ways to Become Enlightened

When we get out of the way of our ego, we can learn to truly experience love from the inside out —as an intrinsic part of our nature, and as an...

#spirituality
November 19 2012

5 Reasons to Drink Coconut Water

Drop that energy drink! Here's why you might want to drink coconut water instead:

#healing #personal growth
October 19 2012
Functional Food
Healthy Weight

7 Tips to Keep Fit, Lean & Motivated

What is the secret ingredient, beyond calorie reduction and a change in diet?

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods
August 21 2012