Christine Platt is a modern-day renaissance woman also known as The Afrominimalist. She holds a B.A. in Africana Studies, M.A. in African-American Studies, and J.D. in General Law.

An award-winning author of over two dozen literary works, Christine’s most recent book, The Afrominimalist's Guide To Living With Less is a radical re-envisioning of minimalism that focuses on authenticity over aesthetics. A resource for anyone seeking to discover the truth behind their overconsumption as well as how to let go of what no longer serves them, The Afrominimalist’s Guide to Living with Less encourages us to be intentional, mindful consumers so our lives are filled with only those things we need, use, and love. Visit her online at TheAfrominimalist or on Instagram @afrominimalist.