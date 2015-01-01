mbg Contributor

Chantal Jauvin was an international corporate lawyer who lived in Japan, Cambodia, Russia, and Austra. Originally from Ottowa, Canada, she now resides in Philadelphia where she is a full-time writer.

Her first book was The Boy with a Bamboo Heart: The Story of a Street Orphan who Built a Charity (2015). All proceeds from the book are donated to FORDEC, an UNESCO and Rockefeller recognized charity which educates street children in Thailand. Jauvin’s new book is Love Without Martinis: How Couples Create Healthy Relationships in Recovery, Based on Real Stories.