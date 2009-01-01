About Carlyn Rosenblum, Trellis Nutritionist, MS, RD, CDN, CLC. Carlyn believes that feeling your best starts with good nutrition—but also involves how you think, live and show up for yourself physically and emotionally. Many women today feel out of sync with their bodies—especially when it comes to fertility. Carlyn works to help you uncover the hidden obstacles keeping you from feeling your best and teaches you how to listen and honor your body by focusing on what healthy means to you. Carlyn is a registered dietitian, with a Master’s Degree in Nutrition from NYU. She also obtained her CLC certification from the Healthy Children’s Project. Carlyn is the Founder and CEO of MTHR Nutrition a concierge nutrition counseling service for women. She is also the nutritionist for Trellis, the women’s egg freezing fertility studio. Here she helps women improve their fertile wellness to improve egg quality and stimulation. Carlyn dedicates her work to supporting women during the preconception, prenatal and postpartum periods, which can often be a confusing and complicated time for nutrition. Carlyn takes a science-based, personalized approach to health. She believes that everyone is different, and nutrition should also take into account those differences.

Carlyn's Words to Live By: Good health goes beyond simply what you eat. It involves how your treat your body, the love

you give to yourself, and the mindset in which you choose to live your life every day.