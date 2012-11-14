3 Articles by Bethanne Wanamaker

Bethanne Wanamaker

Super Green Smoothie to Boost Immunity

Boost your immunity and feel vibrant instantly with this delicious drink!

#smoothie #immunity #superfoods #vegan recipes
Bethanne Wanamaker
November 14 2012
Recipes

Wild Blueberry Coconut Chocolate Smoothie

You can drink this for breakfast, as a quick yet satisfying nutritious lunch, or for a truly healthy dessert that will make you feel fabulous.

#goji berries #healthy recipes #smoothies #superfoods #food
Bethanne Wanamaker
November 12 2012
Recipes

Figalicious Chocolate Sauce & Jam

Figs are delicate and seductive, which makes them the perfect complement to a superfoods-infused dessert!

#goji berries #love #vegetarian #Vitamix #food
Bethanne Wanamaker
October 12 2012