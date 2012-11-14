3 Articles by Bethanne Wanamaker
Bethanne Wanamaker
Super Green Smoothie to Boost Immunity
Boost your immunity and feel vibrant instantly with this delicious drink!
Bethanne Wanamaker
November 14 2012
Wild Blueberry Coconut Chocolate Smoothie
You can drink this for breakfast, as a quick yet satisfying nutritious lunch, or for a truly healthy dessert that will make you feel fabulous.
Bethanne Wanamaker
November 12 2012
Figalicious Chocolate Sauce & Jam
Figs are delicate and seductive, which makes them the perfect complement to a superfoods-infused dessert!
Bethanne Wanamaker
October 12 2012