Annik is a certified Kripalu yoga teacher and is passionate about spirituality, traveling and exploring, writing, photography, and raising awareness of healing MS through her experiences with alternative healing modalities. Annik is also blessed to have her 9.5-year-old German Shepherd dog by her side, an ally in her healing process. She has been living symptom-free from MS for nearly two years, thanks to mind and body healing work and a three-month stay in an ayurvedic village in India.