Want Less Stress & A Better Mood? Drink Hot Cocoa!

Rich, dark chocolate (I like it super bitter at 90% cocoa solids), raw cacao with almond milk and cacao nibs are foods of passion for me! Many people...

#anxiety #stress #study #cacao
October 25 2013

Want To Live Longer? Eat More Fruits & Veggies!

The European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition, known as EPIC, is a huge ongoing study involving ten countries. Very recently they...

#alcohol #disease #wellness #vegetarian #healthy foods
October 10 2013