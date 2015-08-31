3 Articles by Amanda Hayes Morgan

Matcha Protein Bars

Instead of continuing to search for a healthy brand, I decided to create my own recipe.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #protein #vegan #food
August 31 2015
5 Food Trends You Think Are Healthy But Actually Aren’t

When we're told something is "healthy," most of us blindly trust it as fact. If the news says so, it must be right. Right?

#nutrition #superfoods #food #whole foods
March 6 2015