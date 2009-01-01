Nourish Your Mind, Body & Soul

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on:
- How to use yoga and meditation to nourish your whole being.
- How to eat and move to feel more energetic on a daily basis.
- How to take your future into your own hands by creating the healthiest possible mind and body.
"Lauren is going to change the health of so many confused souls and show them a way to feel good every day."
"This will move you to practice, to receive the wisdom of your simplest acts of wellness, and give you healthy habits that are both accessible and joyful. If you're seeking full self-acceptance and comprehensive nourishment, I dare you to Retox!"
"Lauren provides us with realistic ways to show up as the best version of ourselves and to fully enjoy this beautiful life we have been given."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of yoga, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the class allows you to return to the videos whenever you're looking to move, bend, and ease your mind.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the videos and put it into practice. Return to any session as often as you'd like, or use what you've learned and apply it on your own.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
Classes FAQS
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.