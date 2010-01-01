The 14-Day Detox Plan

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on:
- How detoxing really works, and why it isn’t just a passing trend.
- Lifestyle tweaks you can make for better health.
- Identifying foods that work for your body, and those that don’t.
- Supercharging your body’s own natural detoxification system.
- How to live a longer, healthier life through your diet.
"Frank Lipman's daily beats are a series of simple steps you can follow to restore and recover your natural rhythms. I can't recommend him enough."
"I've never felt better since doing Dr. Lipman's Cleanse. I'm sleeping better and my skin really glows."
"Frank is one of my most trusted doctors. He has a deep understanding of wellness and treats the whole person: mind, body and spirit."
"You need look no further than Dr. Lipman's ground-breaking solution-oriented program for rebuilding your energy and restoring your body and soul. The program is a science based guide to unparalleled wellness."
"Dr. Frank Lipman's programs have changed my life. I eat what he tells me to eat and drink what he tells me to drink and I feel great for it."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective tactics and recommendations from your instructor, you’ll deepen your knowledge, lead a healthier lifestyle, and feel like a better version of yourself.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
Classes FAQS
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.