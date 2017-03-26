Caley Alyssa is an internationally-renowned Los Angeles-based yoga teacher, and the founder of Caley Yoga. She credits yoga with helping her define and accomplish her dreams, and she's passionate about helping others manifest their own dreams as well—both through the classes she teaches and the relationships she forms off the…More More About Caley
Melissa Ambrosini is the best selling author of Mastering Your Mean Girl, an entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and self-love teacher. In her signature straight-talking style, Melissa teaches women how to master their inner Mean Girl, smash through limiting beliefs, and ditch the self-doubt so that they can start truly living the…More More About Melissa
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as The AstroTwins, are identical twin sisters and professional astrologers. Their spot-on predictions reach millions of people through their website, Astrostyle.com, their web series “Astrologica” on Refinery29.com, guest appearances on SIRIUS/XM Radio, and their columns, which include ELLE.com, ELLE Australia and Interview Germany. They are…More More About The AstroTwins
Celebrity nutrition expert and Fitness Hall of Famer JJ Virgin teaches clients how to eliminate food and carb intolerances so they can transform their health and their lives. As co-host of TLC’s Freaky Eaters and health expert on Dr. Phil, JJ is a prominent TV and media personality, including appearances…More More About JJ
Kerry Bajaj is a Certified Health Coach at the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in New York City. She supports patients to make powerful choices to improve their health and healing.More More About Kerry
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher who has spent the last decade teaching students to aim true on and off the mat through workshops all over the world. Now, she's excited to take this journey with you!More More About Kathryn
Dana James, MS, CNS, CDN is a nutritional therapist, writer and founder of Food Coach NYC. She holds her Masters in Clinical Nutrition and is trained in nutrition biochemistry, functional medicine and cognitive behavioral therapy. She believes that food should be viewed as nourishing, joyful and fundamental to self-care. Her…More More About Dana
Miranda Hammer is a New York City based Registered Dietitian and founder of the clean-eating, healthy-living blog Crunchy Radish. Her health and wellness philosophy focuses on health-supportive, plant-based, seasonal eating, and balanced living. She works with private clients on various nutritional and lifestyle issues as well as develops recipes and…More More About Miranda
Yogi Cameron left the world of high fashion to pursue the Yogic path in India, and has studied Ayurveda and Yoga since 2003. Since then, he’s helped thousands of people tap into their spiritual side through yoga, meditation and other practices. He’s been featured in ELLE magazine, The New York…More More About Yogi
Dana Claudat is a modern Feng Shui Master and founder of The School Of Intention Feng Shui Certification Program. In the last 15 years, Dana has pioneered her own approach to Feng Shui that is rooted in Infinite Possibility, Creativity and Empowerment. Rather than hope for lucky results and outcomes,…More More About Dana
More than 20 million people around the world watched Joe Cross juice his way across America, losing 100 pounds and getting off medication in Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead. The film ignited a juicing movement. Viewers around the world have been inspired to start juicing, lose weight and get healthy—and…More More About Joe
Gwen Dittmar is a business and life coach, breathwork healer, and soul guide based in Los Angeles. She has a Masters in Spiritual Psychology, received her B.A. in Psychology and Women's Studies from The University of Delaware, and is a Certified Breathwork Facilitator and Teacher. She's also a Usui Reiki…More More About Gwen
Danielle is a New York City-based entrepreneur and co-founder of Sakara Life, an organic, plant-based meal delivery program that sources fresh, local ingredients to provide optimized nutrition for busy urbanites. Hailing from the spiritual mecca that is Sedona, Arizona, Danielle came to New York City to study chemistry at Hunter…More More About Danielle
Pete is the only person who cares and talks this much about food. Which puts him right at home in his career as both an internationally renowned and household name chef. Pete’s career has moved from the kitchen into the lounge room with many TV appearances including Lifestyle Channel’s Home…More More About Pete
Emily Fletcher is the founder of Ziva Meditation and the creator of zivaMIND, the world's first online meditation training. Ziva's mission is to make meditation attractive and accessible to modern people who are ready to up-level their performance and their life. Recently featured in The New York Times and regarded…More More About Emily
Jennifer Grace is a Hay House author and radio host whose book Directing Your Destiny, was published in June 2013. Based on the famed Stanford Masters Degree Course, 'Creativity in Business,' her curriculum helps students "get unstuck” in their lives and empowers them with practical tools and techniques to “make…More More About Jennifer
Ben Greenfield is a former body builder, Ironman triathlete, Spartan racer, coach, speaker and author of The New York Times Best Seller “Beyond Training: Mastering Endurance, Health and Life.” In 2008, Ben was voted as the National Strength and Conditioning Association's Personal Trainer of the Year and in 2013 and…More More About Ben
Dr. William Cole, DC, graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences in Los Angeles, California. He has his post-doctorate education and training in Functional Medicine and Clinical Nutrition. Dr. Cole consults in the Pittsburgh area, counseling thousands of patients around the world digitally. He specializes in clinically investigating underlying…More More About Dr. William
Lauren Imparato—author of RETOX and one of the "100 Women in Wellness to Watch" and Elle’s "This is 30"—resigned her job as a vice president on the Wall Street trading floors in 2009 to launch I.AM.YOU, a wellness lifestyle company based on yoga, nourishment and music. In NYC and across…More More About Lauren
Psalm Isadora passed away on March 26, 2017. She is survived by her son. During her life, Psalm made a name for herself as is a bold, outspoken sexuality, relationship and trauma expert who lived to inspire the next generation of empowered women. Psalm de-mystified the ancient secrets of Tantra…More More About Psalm
GURU JAGAT is one of the youngest senior Kundalini Yoga teachers in the world and the face of the new Kundalini movement. She is the founder of RA MA Institute for Applied Yogic Science and Technology, a yogic institute with locations in Venice, California, and Palma de Mallorca, Spain. She…More More About Guru
Shannon Kaiser is a bestselling author of three books: Find Your Happy, Find Your Happy Daily Mantras, and Adventures for Your Soul. She's a well-know happiness expert and appears regularly on AM Northwest and Huff Post Live. Named among the “Top 100 Women to Watch in Wellness” by mindbodygreen for…More More About Shannon
Charlie Knoles is a Vedic Meditation teacher and the director of The Veda Center. He was taught Vedic Meditation at age 4 by his father, Maharishi Vyasananda Thom Knoles. Following in his father’s footsteps, Charlie has devoted his life to innovative teaching. He studied at the Australian Institute of Music,…More More About Charlie
John Kim, aka The Angry Therapist, is a LMFT whose practice redefines “therapy” in the traditional sense. He uses the internet as a therapeutic tool with an online community as the main space for growth and healing. John and his team provide support to make mental health a daily practice,…More More About John
Phoebe Lapine is a food writer, gluten-free chef, culinary instructor, recipe developer, and author of the memoir The Wellness Project. On her award-winning blog, Feed Me Phoebe, she shares recipes for healthy comfort food, gluten-free finds and insights about balanced lifestyle choices beyond food. Based in New York City, she’s…More More About Phoebe
Kelly LeVeque is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California. Be Well grew out of Kelly's lifelong passion for health, the science of nutrition and overall wellness. Guided by a practical and always optimistic approach, Kelly helps clients improve their health, achieve their…More More About Kelly
Sadie Lincoln is the founder of barre3, a boutique fitness company whose innovative, results-driven workout and whole-body-health approach are breaking new ground. In addition to more than 100 studios around the globe and 250+ do-anywhere online workouts, barre3 offers hundreds of delicious, whole-foods-based recipes; a thriving digital magazine; and an…More More About Sadie
Megan Bruneau, M.A. RCC, is a psychotherapist, wellness coach, and writer in New York City. She holds a Master of Arts in counseling psychology, during which the focus of her research was romantic relationships. A bona fide dating expert, Megan helps people date better and improve their existing relationship by…More More About Megan
Sheryl Paul, M.A., has counseled thousands of people worldwide through her private practice, her bestselling books, her e-courses and her website. She has appeared several times on “The Oprah Winfrey Show”, as well as on “Good Morning America” and other top media shows and publications around the globe. She also…More More About Sheryl
Carrie A. Diulus, MD is one of just a handful of board-certified female orthopaedic spine surgeons in the country. As a surgeon, she believes in using a holistic approach with every patient she sees. She is the Medical Director of the Crystal Clinic Spine Wellness Center, in Akron, Ohio. Prior…More More About Carrie
Amy Shah, M.D. is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows. She helps busy people transform their…More More About Dr. Amy
Ellen Vora, MD graduated from Columbia University medical school, received her B.A. in English from Yale University, and is a board-certified psychiatrist, acupuncturist, and yoga teacher. Dr. Vora takes a functional medicine approach to mental health–considering the whole person and addressing the problem at the root, rather than reflexively prescribing…More More About Dr. Ellen
For Dr. Frank Lipman, health is more than just the absence of disease: it is a total state of physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social wellbeing. Dr. Lipman is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and he is a New York Times best-selling author of…More More About Dr. Frank
Dr. Kahn is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Wellness, Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC. He is a graduate Summa Cum Laude of the University of Michigan School of Medicine. He lectures widely on the cardiac benefits of vegan nutrition and…More More About Dr. Joel
Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary’s combined expertise in both modern neurology and the ancient science of health (known as Ayurveda) has uniquely positioned her as an expert, able to pull from the broadest possible base to treat her clients. She is passionate about raising awareness for the need of a paradigm shift…More More About Dr. Kulreet
Lissa Rankin, MD, New York Times bestselling author of Mind Over Medicine, The Fear Cure, and The Anatomy of a Calling is a physician, speaker, founder of the Whole Health Medicine Institute, and mystic. Passionate about what makes people optimally healthy and what predisposes them to illness, she is on…More More About Dr. Lissa
Mark Hyman, MD, believes that we all deserve a life of vitality—and that we have the potential to create it for ourselves. That's why he is dedicated to tackling the root causes of chronic disease by harnessing the power of Functional Medicine to transform healthcare. He is a practicing family…More More About Dr. Mark
Robin Berzin MD is a functional medicine physician and the founder of Parsley Health. Her mission is to make functional medicine affordable and modern, so that more people can access this holistic, root-cause approach to health. A Summa Cum Laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Robin went to medical…More More About Dr. Robin
Dr. Sara Gottfried MD is a board-certified gynecologist and New York Times bestselling author of The Hormone Cure & The Hormone Reset Diet. She's helped thousands of women rebalance their hormones to feel better and more radiant in their own skin. You can check her out on mindbodygreen and learn…More More About Dr. Sara
Dr. Taz Bhatia, MD, is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She is the author of the best-selling books “What Doctors Eat” and “The 21-Day Belly Fix.” Personal health challenges in her twenties combined…More More About Dr. Taz
Dr. Terry Wahls is a clinical professor of medicine at the University of Iowa where she teaches internal medicine residents, sees patients in a traumatic brain injury clinic, and conducts clinical trials. She is also a patient with a chronic progressive neurological disorder, secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, which confined her…More More About Dr. Terry
Dr. Rountree received his MD in 1980 from UNC-Chapel Hill, followed by a residency in family medicine at the Hershey Medical Center. He began his professional career at Wellspring, Partners in Health, in Boulder, CO, a multidisciplinary clinic that was one of the first integrative medicine healthcare centers in the…More More About Robert
Stephen Cowan MD is a board-certified pediatrician with over 25 years of clinical experience working with children. He has a subspecialty in Developmental Pediatrics and is a fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics serving as a member of the section on Developmental Disabilities. He is a clinical instructor at…More More About Stephen
Steven Gundry, M.D. is a renowned heart surgeon, New York Times best-selling author, and medical researcher. He is the author of: Dr. Gundry’s Diet Evolution, The Plant Paradox, The Plant Paradox Cookbook and coming this March The Longevity Paradox: How To Die Young at a Ripe Old Age. The Longevity…More More About Steven
Dr. Vincent M. Pedre, medical director of Pedre Integrative Health and president of Dr. Pedre Wellness, is a board-certified internist in private practice in New York City since 2004. His philosophy and practices are a blend of both Western and Eastern medical traditions. He is a clinical instructor in medicine…More More About Vincent
Shelly Bullard, MFT is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, love coach and spiritual teacher. Through her articles, courses and coaching, Shelly has guided hundreds of thousands of people to embrace their confidence, beauty, grace, strength and love from within.
She believes that when you learn how to truly love…More More About Shelly
Todd McCullough (TMAC) is the founder of TMAC FITNESS, based in Santa Monica, Ca. TMAC FITNESS’s mission is to assist in creating a culture that is conscious of the body and the world in which we live. He's helped thousands of busy people become fitter, stronger and healthier through his…More More About Todd
Emma Mildon, also known as the Spiritual Personal Assistant, is an International Columnist, #1 Best-Selling Author, and Publicist. As a world traveler, she has sought out medicine men, healers, physicists, authors, and artists to explore spirituality, channeling, and healing, and has also practiced meditation, yoga, and life coaching. Through it…More More About Emma
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., is the author of the New York Times bestselling book Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Diet (Rodale, 2015) and Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Cookbook (Rodale, 2016). She also is the host of the highly successful PBS special, 21 Days to a Slimmer, Younger You.A weight-loss and natural…More More About Dr. Kellyann
Fern Olivia "Thyroid Whisperer" is an intuitive thyroid health expert passionate for empowering all those who meet her to fall in love with a liberated, self-expressed, sustainable lifestyle. Fern Olivia is a former Biomedical Engineer and Finance professional turned Medicine Woman, Intuitive Reiki Master, Kundalini Yoga teacher, speaker and wellness…More More About Fern
Monica Parikh is an attorney, writer, and dating coach. She recently started School of Love NYC to empower women to be their best selves to attract healthy and rewarding love. Check out her website: SchoolOfLoveNYC.com.More More About Monica
Kelsey J. Patel is a spiritual empowerment coach, healer, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping clients live a vibrant, joy-filled and abundant life. Through her public speaking, Fortune-500 consulting, online programs and private practices of reiki, EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), and intuitive healing, she guides others through the process of releasing…More More About Kelsey
Psychotherapist Esther Perel is recognized as one of the world’s most original and insightful voices on personal and professional relationships. In addition to her 34-year private practice in New York City, she is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, an AASECT certified sex therapist, a member of the American Family…More More About Esther
Shauna Harrison, PhD is a self-proclaimed nerd, hip-hop head, jock, and yogi. Teaching fitness was a side gig for Shauna while she attended Stanford, UCLA and Johns Hopkins. 20 years, 3 graduate degrees and multiple brand partnerships later she is now a full time movement advocate. She is an Under…More More About Shauna
Plant-based chef, healer, musician, yogi and mother, Julie has spent decades finding the divine in all her endeavors. Through embracing a plant-based diet, Julie healed herself of what doctors insisted was an incurable ailment. This experience gave her a deeper connection to food, and proved to her the miraculous ability…More More About Julie
Leslie Carr, PsyD, is a licensed clinical psychologist who works as both a psychotherapist and a coach, in San Francisco and online via Skype. Leslie’s varied and eclectic background makes her a bonafide expert in human behavior. A graduate of Connecticut College and the California School of Professional Psychology, Leslie…More More About Dr. Leslie
Paige grew up in Vancouver, Canada and became passionate about Alternative Medicine after having several remarkable experiences with it at a young age. After High School she enrolled in Canada’s first Holistic Nutrition program and graduated a Registered Holistic Nutritionist. From there she traveled extensively through Asia where her passion…More More About Paige
After finding himself sedentary and overweight in middle age, Rich overhauled his life at age 40, adopted a plant-based whole foods diet, and reinvented himself as an ultra-distance endurance athlete. He went on to clock top finishes at the Ultraman World Championships and cemented his place in the pantheon of…More More About Rich
Shiva Rose is an actress, writer, activist and blogger for her web site The Local Rose. She lives near the Santa Monica mountains with her two daughters nestled by a creek with their organic garden, rabbits, bees, chickens, cat Fig and dog Luna. She has just launched a non-toxic, natural,…More More About Shiva
Lauren Roxburgh is an international presenter and author of the best-selling book ‘Taller, Slimmer, Younger – 21 Days to a Foam Roller Physique’, founder of Be Aligned by Lauren Roxburgh, creator of the Lo Rox Aligned Rollers and the Be Aligned video series. Certified in the fields of Structural Integration,…More More About Lauren
Simone De La Rue began training in classical ballet at the age of three and has enjoyed a successful dance career spanning over two decades, including numerous performances on Broadway, London’s West End and her native Australia. Simone’s initial desire to create a revolutionary exercise technique was to safeguard against…More More About Simone
Jessica Sepel is a qualified Sydney nutritionist, author, health blogger and wellness coach. You may recognize her from her beautiful recipes—she is the beloved voice of very active Facebook and Instagram profiles featuring daily food inspiration and health mantras. As a regular contributor to Vogue Australia, mindbodygreen and a variety…More More About Jessica
Biet Simkin is the founder of Center of the Cyclone, an immersive experience that weaves meditation, self inquiry, art, music and fashion, offering an explosive experience. Biet’s feeling was that the world of the intellect, fashion and art needed spirituality, and the world of spirituality was often missing the mark…More More About Biet
Kimberly Snyder, C.N., is a nutritionist and the New York Times bestselling author of the Beauty Detox book series. Snyder has appeared as a nutrition and beauty expert on Dr. Oz, Ellen, and Today, and has been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Vogue, Elle, and…More More About Kimberly
Shawn Stevenson is a bestselling author and creator of The Model Health Show, featured as the #1 Health podcast on iTunes with over one million listener downloads each month. A graduate of The University of Missouri—St. Louis, Shawn studied business, biology, and kinesiology, and went on to be the founder…More More About Shawn
Tara Stiles is the founder of Strala Yoga, a revolutionary approach to healing through movement. Thousands of guides are leading Strala classes around the globe in partner studios, gyms, and clubs. Strala has been illustrated in a case study by Harvard Business School, and its philosophy of ease and conservation…More More About Tara
Dawna Stone is a health, fitness, and wellness expert. Her new book, "The Healthy You Diet: The 14-Day Plan for Weight Loss with 100 Delicious Recipes for Clean Eating" helps you ditch your unhealthy eating habits and build a foundation of wholesome eating that can lead to permanent weight loss…More More About Dawna
Mike Taylor is the co-founder of Strala along with his wife Tara Stiles. He studied mind-body medicine at Harvard, and complementary medicine at Oxford. Mike has practiced Eastern movement and healing, including tai chi and qi gong, for more than 30 years. In his younger years, Mike challenged centuries of…More More About Mike
Alex Thomopoulos is a stand-up comic-turned-chef. After more than two years of performing comedy in Los Angeles, she found her calling in the kitchen and, after enrolling in the International Culinary School at the Art Institute, started her own catering company. Her healthy and flavor-packed cooking style has made her…More More About Alex
Whitney is a New York City entrepreneur and co-founder of Sakara Life, Organic Meal Delivery—a nutritionally-designed meal program that incorporates locally-sourced ingredients with nutrient-packed superfoods from around the globe. After the stress of working on Wall Street led to weight gain and the exacerbation of her chronic cystic acne, Whitney…More More About Whitney
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and pioneer in female biohacking. Alisa is dedicated to helping women understand how to get their hormones to work without medication and break free from the menstrual mythology that prevents them from optimizing their health and lives. She is the…More More About Alisa
Light Watkins is a Santa Monica–based Vedic Meditation teacher, a TEDx speaker, and author of The Inner Gym, and Bliss More, How to Succeed in Meditation Without Really Trying. Visit his website at LightWatkins.com.More More About Light
Heather White, Executive Director of EWG, is a nationally-recognized expert on environmental health and environmental law and policy. As Executive Director, Heather guides EWG's policy, advocacy, and online engagement of EWG's more than 2 million supporters. EWG is the nation's most effective environmental nonprofit advocacy organization and uses game-changing research…More More About Heather
Lauren Handel Zander is the Co-Founder and Chairwoman of Handel Group, an international corporate consulting and life coaching company. Her coaching methodology, The Handel Method®, is taught at over 35 universities and institutes of learning around the world, including at MIT, Stanford Graduate School of Business, NYU, and the New…More More About Lauren