Transform your home into a space that supports and nourishes your dreams

Feng shui master Dana Claudat will teach you how to create a high-vibe home in simple, easy steps that will change your life the moment you begin

37+ Lessons
Taught by mbg’s feng shui master Dana Claudat
Community
Office hours with Dana to answer your questions & get guidance
Lifetime Access
View on your computer, phone, tablet, or stream to your TV
Featured In
Why This Class
Do you feel uninspired in your space and that your home doesn’t reflect how you want to feel in your life?
  • Are you noticing that you are deeply affected by your environment?
  • Do you want to create a home that feels good to you but you don’t know where to start?
  • Are you skeptical about Feng Shui because it seems too superstitious and intense?
  • Are you waiting to create a home that feels good because you aren’t yet in your dream home?
  • Do you want to transform your current home into a space that supports and nourishes your dreams?
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Learn how to create a high-vibe home in simple steps, including the most comprehensive tools & materials to make your dream home a reality:
  • 1. Live office hours held at regular intervals with Dana herself, where you can ask questions and get answers on how to apply what you’ve learned to your feng shui projects.
  • 2. Step-by-step DIY videos with tips & tricks to make your space beautiful & functional, without breaking the bank!
  • 3. Guided instruction on how to turn your home into the vision board for your life -- your health, your dreams, your deepest desires can be advanced through the design of your space.
  • 4. The most comprehensive, downloadable guide with instructions on how to make your own cleaning products, how to implement art, how to arrange your furniture & more!
What You’ll Learn
3 LESSONS

Orientation

This class is a super comprehensive guide for transforming your home into a place that realizes your dreams and makes you feel like your best self. In this first module, Dana will fill you in on what this class is all about, who she created it for, and how to get the most out of this class for ultimate transformation.
LESSONS
  • 1. Welcome To The Makeover
  • 2. Who Is This Class For?
  • 3. How To Use This Class To Makeover Your Home
Read more
4 LESSONS

Clearing Space To Grow

In your third module, start to see your home with fresh eyes and a renewed perspective. You’ll be guided through a series of exercises in which you determine how your home impacts your mood and wellbeing, and how you can improve how you feel in your home.
LESSONS
  • 1. Is Your Home Helping You Or Holding You Back?
  • 2. Freeing The Energy In Your Home
  • 3. Clutter!
  • 4. Deeper Practice: Magical House-cleaning
Read more
5 LESSONS

High Vibe Home Styling

It’s time to bring your personal style into the feng shui of your home. You don’t have to break the bank to bring healing, positive energy into your home. In this module, Dana is going to give you different ways to express your personal style, from art to plants to crystals. The possibilities are truly endless, since your personal style is uniquely yours, and only you know how you feel in your own home. Have fun with it!
LESSONS
  • 1. What Is Your Personal Style?
  • 2. Making Art & Design Part of Your Everyday Life
  • 3. DIY Tips & Tricks To Use Color
  • 4. Using Plants & Crystals To Amplify Positive Energy
  • 5. Deeper Practice: Use Your Intentions To Create Power In Your Home
Read more
2 LESSONS

Feng Shui Makeover For Your Bathroom

You’re probably thinking, why should I feng shui a bathroom? A bathroom is just as important as any room of the house—just think about how much time you spend in there! Dana walks you through her favorite tips and practices you can use to turn your bathroom into a beautiful, calming space.
LESSONS
  • 1. How To Design & Style Your Bathroom
  • 2. Four Easy Practices To Create A Bathroom Sanctuary
Read more
4 LESSONS

Feng Shui Makeover For Your Bedroom

Of all the rooms in your home, the bedroom is the one that can benefit most from a holistic design approach. Your bedroom’s design should maximize relaxation to assist with great sleep, because if you don’t sleep well, all other areas of your life begin to suffer. Dana will give you tips on how to become a better sleeper, and how the design of your bedroom can facilitate sweet dreams.
LESSONS
  • 1. A Bit Of Sleep Science
  • 2. How To Design & Style Your Bedroom
  • 3. How To Use Art To Create Your Bedroom Sanctuary
  • 4. Four Fun DIY Exercises For Creating Calming Scents In Your Bedroom
Read more
2 LESSONS

The Feng Shui’d Lifestyle

You made it to the end of this amazing class! You’ve learned so much: from how to style a single room to how to design your entire home to become a place that realizes your true intentions. Along with actually putting what you’ve learned into practice, learn some other tips for a more “feng shui’d lifestyle,” including becoming more mindful of sustainability. You may not even notice it, but you’ll be bringing your high vibe style out from your home into the world.
LESSONS
  • 1. How To Keep High Vibe Habits In The Long Term
  • 2. Bonus Space-Clearing Exercise: Salt Burning
Read more
3 LESSONS

Setting Vibrant Intentions

In your second module, you will learn more about how Dana embarked on her journey to become a feng shui master. She will also dispel the myths surrounding the art and practice of feng shui, and how to set true intentions in order to start your own journey towards realizing your dreams.
LESSONS
  • 1. Meet Dana
  • 2. What Is Feng Shui?
  • 3. Deeper Practice: Honing Your Intentions
Read more
5 LESSONS

Feng Shui Fundamentals

Let’s get to work! In this module, you’ll be introduced to fundamental feng shui concepts in order to use them and apply them to your own home. You’ll also start to learn about the one major feng shui tool you should become accustomed with, the bagua map. This tool can be applied to any kind of floor plan for any kind of home, and it will shed light on what areas of your home resonate with how you’re feeling on a daily basis.
LESSONS
  • 1. Connecting To Your Home
  • 2. The Five Elements: Putting Them To Work In Your Home
  • 3. Water & Grounding Techniques To Create Calm, Energy & Flow
  • 4. An Introduction To The Bagua Map
  • 5. Deeper Practice: How To Use The Bagua Map
Read more
3 LESSONS

Feng Shui Makeover For Your Kitchen

If you want to make beautiful, nutritious, and delicious meals, you have to feel comfortable in your kitchen. Here, you’ll learn how to turn your kitchen into a rejuvenating, welcoming, and comfortable space to cook and share meals.
LESSONS
  • 1. How To Design & Style Your Kitchen
  • 2. How To Leverage Color & Art In Your Kitchen To Refresh The Space
  • 3. Two Simple DIY Exercises To Make Your Kitchen Shine
Read more
4 LESSONS

Feng Shui Makeover For Your Living Room

The living room, arguably one of the most important and lived-in rooms in your home. It should be an inviting and relaxing space—at least in theory. If this case isn’t true for you, Dana walks you through how to set up and organize your living room to transform it into a center for relaxation.
LESSONS
  • 1. How To Design & Style Your Living Room
  • 2. Two Simple Exercises To Use Art To Transform Your Living Room
  • 3. Easy Practices For Dressing Up Your Dining Table
  • 4. Designing Hallways For Smooth Transitions
Read more
2 LESSONS

Feng Shui Makeover For Your Office Space

We all spend a lot of time at work, probably a little more than we’d like to. Dana will help you make sure the space you spend most of your day in is designed to help you feel and perform your best. No matter what kind of job or office space you have, feng shui has the ability to help bring in creative energy and focus.
LESSONS
  • 1. Feng Shui At Work—How To Transform Your Workspace
  • 2. Design Tips To Work Smarter & Happier
Read more
Meet The Instructor
Learn from a Feng Shui Master
Learn from a Feng Shui Master
Dana Claudat is a modern feng shui master, designer, and founder of the blog The Tao of Dana.

She is a Stanford-educated art historian with more than a decade of experience in design, feng shui, and research with thousands of clients, yet her approach to space is simple. Starting where you are, using what you have, you can create more of your dream home—and dream life—every day.

Dana is a longtime mindbodygreen contributor and instructor (she may have had a hand in the hundreds of plants in mindbodygreen headquarters!), and her work has been featured in design and lifestyle publications around the world.
What Students Are Saying
"Dana has the ability to take ancient feng shui techniques and apply them to your modern lifestyle in the most simple, practical, and effective ways! Since I have been working with her, I have seen my career align with my life goals, my love life blossom, and I’ve been able to create a living space that is filled with joy and happiness! I love the life I am living and I credit Dana and her courses for a lot of that!"
— Leslie Durso, Vegan Chef + Wellness Expert
"Naturally, I had to hire Dana for our new home that we were building. I now come home every day elated to be in my space. It feels soooo good. Also, all our family and career dreams are coming true. No doubt having a space that supports our life is a seminal part of all our dreams coming true."
— Jennifer Alden
"My Feng Shui with Dana was extremely thorough and helpful. She starts by getting your goals and ambition out there. She then goes over every room in your house and gives ideas on how to move the energy and or make less clutter. Her visions are realistic. Since our meeting I have been focusing on my Pilates studios and I’m moving forward in such a positive direction."
— Jodi Scardino, Pilates instructor
"Dana is a dream and her boundless energy and joy for what she does makes everyone she reaches want to Feng Shui their space every day. Her approach is so refreshing and easy to implement across every area of your life to intentionally create and actually feel and see the changes. She has uniquely created a body of work that can be implemented at any stage of your life to enhance the life you are manifesting."
— Julie Hovsepian
What’s Included
Secure Your Spot in The Feng Shui Home Makeover today for these enrollment benefits:
  • 11 Modules Packed With DIY Tips, Tools & Exercises
  • 37+ Video Lessons, Totaling Over 4 Hours Of Life-Changing Videos
  • 40+ Pages Of Resources With Everything You Need To Make Your Dreams, And Dream Home, A Reality
  • The Best Of The Best Feng Shui Tools For Transforming Every Room Of Your Home
  • Exclusive Office Hours With Dana To Get Your Questions Answered
  • Unlimited, Lifetime Access To This Online Class
Feng Shui Home Makeover
$249.99 USD
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the class delivered as a DVD or do I need to download it?
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
When does the class begin?
Whenever you’re ready! There’s no set start (or end) date here.
Is there a specific schedule I need to follow?
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
What happens when I complete the class? Can I watch it again?
Yes! Watch as much as you’d like, and for as long as you’d like. Once you’ve completed the class, it’s yours to keep!
What if the class is too difficult or it doesn’t meet my needs?
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
What if I don’t like the class?
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Didn’t find the answer you’re looking for?
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We’re happy to answer all of your questions.
