What Students Are Saying

"Dana has the ability to take ancient feng shui techniques and apply them to your modern lifestyle in the most simple, practical, and effective ways! Since I have been working with her, I have seen my career align with my life goals, my love life blossom, and I’ve been able to create a living space that is filled with joy and happiness! I love the life I am living and I credit Dana and her courses for a lot of that!"

— Leslie Durso, Vegan Chef + Wellness Expert

"Naturally, I had to hire Dana for our new home that we were building. I now come home every day elated to be in my space. It feels soooo good. Also, all our family and career dreams are coming true. No doubt having a space that supports our life is a seminal part of all our dreams coming true."

— Jennifer Alden

"My Feng Shui with Dana was extremely thorough and helpful. She starts by getting your goals and ambition out there. She then goes over every room in your house and gives ideas on how to move the energy and or make less clutter. Her visions are realistic. Since our meeting I have been focusing on my Pilates studios and I’m moving forward in such a positive direction."

— Jodi Scardino, Pilates instructor

"Dana is a dream and her boundless energy and joy for what she does makes everyone she reaches want to Feng Shui their space every day. Her approach is so refreshing and easy to implement across every area of your life to intentionally create and actually feel and see the changes. She has uniquely created a body of work that can be implemented at any stage of your life to enhance the life you are manifesting."

— Julie Hovsepian