Transform your home into a space that supports and nourishes your dreams
Feng shui master Dana Claudat will teach you how to create a high-vibe home in simple, easy steps that will change your life the moment you begin
37+ Lessons
Taught by mbg’s feng shui master Dana Claudat
Community
Office hours with Dana to answer your questions & get guidance
Lifetime Access
View on your computer, phone, tablet, or stream to your TV
Featured In
Why This Class
Do you feel uninspired in your space and that your home doesn’t reflect how you want to feel in your life?
- Are you noticing that you are deeply affected by your environment?
- Do you want to create a home that feels good to you but you don’t know where to start?
- Are you skeptical about Feng Shui because it seems too superstitious and intense?
- Are you waiting to create a home that feels good because you aren’t yet in your dream home?
- Do you want to transform your current home into a space that supports and nourishes your dreams?
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Learn how to create a high-vibe home in simple steps, including the most comprehensive tools & materials to make your dream home a reality:
- 1. Live office hours held at regular intervals with Dana herself, where you can ask questions and get answers on how to apply what you’ve learned to your feng shui projects.
- 2. Step-by-step DIY videos with tips & tricks to make your space beautiful & functional, without breaking the bank!
- 3. Guided instruction on how to turn your home into the vision board for your life -- your health, your dreams, your deepest desires can be advanced through the design of your space.
- 4. The most comprehensive, downloadable guide with instructions on how to make your own cleaning products, how to implement art, how to arrange your furniture & more!
What You’ll Learn
3 LESSONS
Orientation
LESSONS
- 1. Welcome To The Makeover
- 2. Who Is This Class For?
- 3. How To Use This Class To Makeover Your Home
4 LESSONS
Clearing Space To Grow
LESSONS
- 1. Is Your Home Helping You Or Holding You Back?
- 2. Freeing The Energy In Your Home
- 3. Clutter!
- 4. Deeper Practice: Magical House-cleaning
5 LESSONS
High Vibe Home Styling
LESSONS
- 1. What Is Your Personal Style?
- 2. Making Art & Design Part of Your Everyday Life
- 3. DIY Tips & Tricks To Use Color
- 4. Using Plants & Crystals To Amplify Positive Energy
- 5. Deeper Practice: Use Your Intentions To Create Power In Your Home
2 LESSONS
Feng Shui Makeover For Your Bathroom
LESSONS
- 1. How To Design & Style Your Bathroom
- 2. Four Easy Practices To Create A Bathroom Sanctuary
4 LESSONS
Feng Shui Makeover For Your Bedroom
LESSONS
- 1. A Bit Of Sleep Science
- 2. How To Design & Style Your Bedroom
- 3. How To Use Art To Create Your Bedroom Sanctuary
- 4. Four Fun DIY Exercises For Creating Calming Scents In Your Bedroom
2 LESSONS
The Feng Shui’d Lifestyle
LESSONS
- 1. How To Keep High Vibe Habits In The Long Term
- 2. Bonus Space-Clearing Exercise: Salt Burning
3 LESSONS
Setting Vibrant Intentions
LESSONS
- 1. Meet Dana
- 2. What Is Feng Shui?
- 3. Deeper Practice: Honing Your Intentions
5 LESSONS
Feng Shui Fundamentals
LESSONS
- 1. Connecting To Your Home
- 2. The Five Elements: Putting Them To Work In Your Home
- 3. Water & Grounding Techniques To Create Calm, Energy & Flow
- 4. An Introduction To The Bagua Map
- 5. Deeper Practice: How To Use The Bagua Map
3 LESSONS
Feng Shui Makeover For Your Kitchen
LESSONS
- 1. How To Design & Style Your Kitchen
- 2. How To Leverage Color & Art In Your Kitchen To Refresh The Space
- 3. Two Simple DIY Exercises To Make Your Kitchen Shine
4 LESSONS
Feng Shui Makeover For Your Living Room
LESSONS
- 1. How To Design & Style Your Living Room
- 2. Two Simple Exercises To Use Art To Transform Your Living Room
- 3. Easy Practices For Dressing Up Your Dining Table
- 4. Designing Hallways For Smooth Transitions
2 LESSONS
Feng Shui Makeover For Your Office Space
LESSONS
- 1. Feng Shui At Work—How To Transform Your Workspace
- 2. Design Tips To Work Smarter & Happier
Meet The Instructor
Learn from a Feng Shui Master
Dana Claudat is a modern feng shui master, designer, and founder of the blog The Tao of Dana.
She is a Stanford-educated art historian with more than a decade of experience in design, feng shui, and research with thousands of clients, yet her approach to space is simple. Starting where you are, using what you have, you can create more of your dream home—and dream life—every day.Dana is a longtime mindbodygreen contributor and instructor (she may have had a hand in the hundreds of plants in mindbodygreen headquarters!), and her work has been featured in design and lifestyle publications around the world.
What Students Are Saying
"Dana has the ability to take ancient feng shui techniques and apply them to your modern lifestyle in the most simple, practical, and effective ways! Since I have been working with her, I have seen my career align with my life goals, my love life blossom, and I’ve been able to create a living space that is filled with joy and happiness! I love the life I am living and I credit Dana and her courses for a lot of that!"
"Naturally, I had to hire Dana for our new home that we were building. I now come home every day elated to be in my space. It feels soooo good. Also, all our family and career dreams are coming true. No doubt having a space that supports our life is a seminal part of all our dreams coming true."
"My Feng Shui with Dana was extremely thorough and helpful. She starts by getting your goals and ambition out there. She then goes over every room in your house and gives ideas on how to move the energy and or make less clutter. Her visions are realistic. Since our meeting I have been focusing on my Pilates studios and I’m moving forward in such a positive direction."
"Dana is a dream and her boundless energy and joy for what she does makes everyone she reaches want to Feng Shui their space every day. Her approach is so refreshing and easy to implement across every area of your life to intentionally create and actually feel and see the changes. She has uniquely created a body of work that can be implemented at any stage of your life to enhance the life you are manifesting."
What’s Included
Secure Your Spot in The Feng Shui Home Makeover today for these enrollment benefits:
- 11 Modules Packed With DIY Tips, Tools & Exercises
- 37+ Video Lessons, Totaling Over 4 Hours Of Life-Changing Videos
- 40+ Pages Of Resources With Everything You Need To Make Your Dreams, And Dream Home, A Reality
- The Best Of The Best Feng Shui Tools For Transforming Every Room Of Your Home
- Exclusive Office Hours With Dana To Get Your Questions Answered
- Unlimited, Lifetime Access To This Online Class
Take This Class
Feng Shui Home Makeover
$249.99 USDEnroll Now
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the class delivered as a DVD or do I need to download it?
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
When does the class begin?
Whenever you’re ready! There’s no set start (or end) date here.
Is there a specific schedule I need to follow?
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
What happens when I complete the class? Can I watch it again?
Yes! Watch as much as you’d like, and for as long as you’d like. Once you’ve completed the class, it’s yours to keep!
What if the class is too difficult or it doesn’t meet my needs?
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
What if I don’t like the class?
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Didn’t find the answer you’re looking for?
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We’re happy to answer all of your questions.
