Meet The Instructor

Gwen Dittmar is a business and life coach, breathwork healer and spiritual teacher based in Los Angeles. She has a Masters in Spiritual Psychology, received her B.A. in Psychology and Women’s Studies from The University of Delaware, and is a Certified Breathwork Facilitator and Teacher. She’s also a Usui Reiki Master and is currently studying shamanism.

Gwen integrates 17 years of pharmaceutical, biotech and device consulting, management and auditing as well as 12 years of experience in trauma healing, sobriety, wellness, breathwork, and soul medicine into her virtual and in-person sessions, groups, workshops and retreats.

She draws upon her intuitive gifts and her own personal healing journey from disease to wellbeing, addiction to sobriety, corporate to entrepreneurship, singlehood to being a mother of two, and marriage to divorce.

Gwen specializes in helping high-achievers use life lessons as their greatest spiritual opportunities. You can listen to Gwen coach clients on a myriad of business and life challenges in her podcast, The Beautiful Grit.