The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
A practical, step-by-step guide to breathwork techniques to reduce stress, clear energy stagnation and connect to your life force to develop deep abundance in your personal, professional and spiritual life.
What you get:
- 16 video lessons + step by step guidance on 9 breathwork techniques and breathwork healings, including holotropic breathing, Wim Hof breathing, and box breathing
- Detailed instruction on how to practice breathwork regularly to reduce overstimulation
- Guided breathwork sessions to address anxiety & control, sadness & anger, self-love, intuition, fear, insomnia and important professional conversations
- You’ve been hearing about the power of breathwork and want to try it yourself.
- You feel overwhelmed and overstimulated and a meditation practice isn’t helping.
- You feel blocked and unable to move forward with big decisions in your life.
- You want to heal underlying pain and old beliefs and move toward love and joy.
- You seek abundance in your personal, professional and spiritual life.
- You are ready to find your purpose in life and live with intention.
- 1. Practice breathwork safely whenever and wherever you wish.
- 2. Choose a breathwork technique that will address your need in the moment.
- 3. Breathe in a way that matches the energy level in your body so you can achieve calm.
- 4. Release old trauma, old pain, old stories so you can heal.
- 5. Become so present in daily life that it becomes vibrant, joyful, intentional.
What is Breathwork?
- 1. Meet Gwen Dittmar
- 2. What Is Breathwork?
- 3. What Can Breathwork Address?
- 4. The Differences Between Breathwork & Meditation
- 5. The Benefits of Breathwork & Practicing Safely
Everyday Breathing Techniques
- 1. Foundational Breathwork
- 2. Anxiety & Control
- 3. Sadness & Anger
- 4. Self-Love, Trust & Intuition
- 5. Insomnia
- 6. Fear
- 7. Prepping for an Important Conversation
Breathwork Types, Techniques & Expectations
- 1. Breathwork Techniques
- 2. Types of Breathwork Healings
- 3. What to Expect During a Breathwork Session
- 4. Setting Up a Breathwork Session: Pre-Breathwork Rituals
Master's in Spiritual Psychology
Certified Breathwork Facilitator and Teacher
Coach to high-achieving CEOs in Los Angeles and New York City
Host of the Beautiful Grit podcast
Gwen Dittmar is a business and life coach, breathwork healer and spiritual teacher based in Los Angeles. She has a Masters in Spiritual Psychology, received her B.A. in Psychology and Women’s Studies from The University of Delaware, and is a Certified Breathwork Facilitator and Teacher. She’s also a Usui Reiki Master and is currently studying shamanism.
Gwen integrates 17 years of pharmaceutical, biotech and device consulting, management and auditing as well as 12 years of experience in trauma healing, sobriety, wellness, breathwork, and soul medicine into her virtual and in-person sessions, groups, workshops and retreats.
She draws upon her intuitive gifts and her own personal healing journey from disease to wellbeing, addiction to sobriety, corporate to entrepreneurship, singlehood to being a mother of two, and marriage to divorce.
Gwen specializes in helping high-achievers use life lessons as their greatest spiritual opportunities. You can listen to Gwen coach clients on a myriad of business and life challenges in her podcast, The Beautiful Grit.
- Lifetime access to stream from your computer, phone or tablet
