The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

A practical, step-by-step guide to breathwork techniques to reduce stress, clear energy stagnation and connect to your life force to develop deep abundance in your personal, professional and spiritual life.

TAKE THIS CLASS
PLAY TRAILER

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

A practical, step-by-step guide to breathwork techniques to reduce stress, clear energy stagnation and connect to your life force to develop deep abundance in your personal, professional and spiritual life.

TAKE THIS CLASS
16 VIDEO LESSONS
By top breathwork coach Gwen Dittmar
COMMUNITY
Get guidance and connect with fellow classmates
LIFETIME ACCESS
View on your computer, phone, tablet, or stream to your TV
A practical, step-by-step guide to breathwork techniques
$249.99 USD

What you get:

  • 16 video lessons + step by step guidance on 9 breathwork techniques and breathwork healings, including holotropic breathing, Wim Hof breathing, and box breathing
  • Detailed instruction on how to practice breathwork regularly to reduce overstimulation
  • Guided breathwork sessions to address anxiety & control, sadness & anger, self-love, intuition, fear, insomnia and important professional conversations
Error message
Start free trial
instructor credentials Master's in Spiritual Psychology
Who Is This Class For?
This class is perfect for you if:
  • You’ve been hearing about the power of breathwork and want to try it yourself.
  • You feel overwhelmed and overstimulated and a meditation practice isn’t helping.
  • You feel blocked and unable to move forward with big decisions in your life.
  • You want to heal underlying pain and old beliefs and move toward love and joy.
  • You seek abundance in your personal, professional and spiritual life.
  • You are ready to find your purpose in life and live with intention.
Breathwork 101
By enrolling in this class, you’ll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
  • 1. Practice breathwork safely whenever and wherever you wish.
  • 2. Choose a breathwork technique that will address your need in the moment.
  • 3. Breathe in a way that matches the energy level in your body so you can achieve calm.
  • 4. Release old trauma, old pain, old stories so you can heal.
  • 5. Become so present in daily life that it becomes vibrant, joyful, intentional.
What You’ll Learn
5 LESSONS

What is Breathwork?

Gwen Dittmar discusses her deep experience coaching high-achieving clients through breathwork, what benefits and outcomes you can expect from practicing breathwork and the difference between breathwork and meditation and why breathwork solves a particular need in today’s overstimulated world.
LESSONS
  • 1. Meet Gwen Dittmar
  • 2. What Is Breathwork?
  • 3. What Can Breathwork Address?
  • 4. The Differences Between Breathwork & Meditation
  • 5. The Benefits of Breathwork & Practicing Safely
Read more
7 LESSONS

Everyday Breathing Techniques

Master the foundational breathwork technique through a guided session with Gwen and learn how to use that technique, as needed in your daily life, to address a host of daily life challenges, clear old blocks and bring clarity, peace and abundance into your personal, professional and spiritual life.
LESSONS
  • 1. Foundational Breathwork
  • 2. Anxiety & Control
  • 3. Sadness & Anger
  • 4. Self-Love, Trust & Intuition
  • 5. Insomnia
  • 6. Fear
  • 7. Prepping for an Important Conversation
Read more
4 LESSONS

Breathwork Types, Techniques & Expectations

There are many different breathwork techniques and approaches, but which one is right for you depending on what you want to achieve? Gain deep insight into every type of breathwork available to you, understand what to expect during a session and how to prepare yourself and your space to breathe as part of a regular breathwork practice.
LESSONS
  • 1. Breathwork Techniques
  • 2. Types of Breathwork Healings
  • 3. What to Expect During a Breathwork Session
  • 4. Setting Up a Breathwork Session: Pre-Breathwork Rituals
Read more
5 LESSONS

What is Breathwork?

Gwen Dittmar discusses her deep experience coaching high-achieving clients through breathwork, what benefits and outcomes you can expect from practicing breathwork and the difference between breathwork and meditation and why breathwork solves a particular need in today’s overstimulated world.
LESSONS
  • 1. Meet Gwen Dittmar
  • 2. What Is Breathwork?
  • 3. What Can Breathwork Address?
  • 4. The Differences Between Breathwork & Meditation
  • 5. The Benefits of Breathwork & Practicing Safely
Read more
4 LESSONS

Breathwork Types, Techniques & Expectations

There are many different breathwork techniques and approaches, but which one is right for you depending on what you want to achieve? Gain deep insight into every type of breathwork available to you, understand what to expect during a session and how to prepare yourself and your space to breathe as part of a regular breathwork practice.
LESSONS
  • 1. Breathwork Techniques
  • 2. Types of Breathwork Healings
  • 3. What to Expect During a Breathwork Session
  • 4. Setting Up a Breathwork Session: Pre-Breathwork Rituals
Read more
7 LESSONS

Everyday Breathing Techniques

Master the foundational breathwork technique through a guided session with Gwen and learn how to use that technique, as needed in your daily life, to address a host of daily life challenges, clear old blocks and bring clarity, peace and abundance into your personal, professional and spiritual life.
LESSONS
  • 1. Foundational Breathwork
  • 2. Anxiety & Control
  • 3. Sadness & Anger
  • 4. Self-Love, Trust & Intuition
  • 5. Insomnia
  • 6. Fear
  • 7. Prepping for an Important Conversation
Read more
Meet The Instructor
Breathwork Healer & Coach for High-Achievers
Gwen Dittmar
  • Master's in Spiritual Psychology
  • Certified Breathwork Facilitator and Teacher
  • Coach to high-achieving CEOs in Los Angeles and New York City
  • Host of the Beautiful Grit podcast

Gwen Dittmar is a business and life coach, breathwork healer and spiritual teacher based in Los Angeles. She has a Masters in Spiritual Psychology, received her B.A. in Psychology and Women’s Studies from The University of Delaware, and is a Certified Breathwork Facilitator and Teacher. She’s also a Usui Reiki Master and is currently studying shamanism.

Gwen integrates 17 years of pharmaceutical, biotech and device consulting, management and auditing as well as 12 years of experience in trauma healing, sobriety, wellness, breathwork, and soul medicine into her virtual and in-person sessions, groups, workshops and retreats.

She draws upon her intuitive gifts and her own personal healing journey from disease to wellbeing, addiction to sobriety, corporate to entrepreneurship, singlehood to being a mother of two, and marriage to divorce.

Gwen specializes in helping high-achievers use life lessons as their greatest spiritual opportunities. You can listen to Gwen coach clients on a myriad of business and life challenges in her podcast, The Beautiful Grit.

What Students Are Saying About Breathwork 101:
"I realized that the amazing thing about breathwork is that I already had the capability within me. It is a tool in my toolbox that I have access to at any moment. Breath is our life source, and it’s the easiest thing to leverage to help calm the mind and regulate the nervous system"
— Amanda Quadrini
What’s Included
Secure Your Spot today in Breathwork 101 for these enrollment benefits:
  • 3 packed modules with 16 video lessons, filled with all the information you need to begin a regular breathwork practice
  • Detailed instruction on how to practice breathwork regularly to reduce overstimulation
  • Guided breathwork sessions to address anxiety & control, sadness & anger, self-love, intuition, fear, insomnia and important professional conversations
  • Step-by-step guidance on how to use breathwork to achieve abundance in your personal, professional and spiritual life
  • Lifetime access to stream from your computer, phone or tablet
Take This Class
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
$249.99 USD
  • 16 video lessons + step by step guidance on 9 breathwork techniques and breathwork healings, including holotropic breathing, Wim Hof breathing, and box breathing
  • Detailed instruction on how to practice breathwork regularly to reduce overstimulation
  • Guided breathwork sessions to address anxiety & control, sadness & anger, self-love, intuition, fear, insomnia and important professional conversations
Enroll Now
Watch Anywhere. Always.
Stream this class on your computer, phone or tablet, from anywhere with an internet connection.
Class Syllabus Instructor Bios
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
$249.99 USD
A practical, step-by-step guide to breathwork techniques to reduce stress, clear energy stagnation and connect to your life force to develop deep abundance in your personal, professional and spiritual life.
Enroll Now
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the class delivered as a DVD or do I need to download it?
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
When does the class begin?
Whenever you’re ready! There’s no set start (or end) date here.
Is there a specific schedule I need to follow?
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
What happens when I complete the class? Can I watch it again?
Yes! Watch as much as you’d like, and for as long as you’d like. Once you’ve completed the class, it’s yours to keep!
What if the class is too difficult or it doesn’t meet my needs?
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
What if I don’t like the class?
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Didn’t find the answer you’re looking for?
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We’re happy to answer all of your questions.
Get FREE Access To Preview This Class Now
Enter your best email and get FREE access to instantly preview this class for the next 10 minutes.
Error message
TAKE THIS CLASS