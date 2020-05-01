Food Fundamentals
Optimize your meals by learning how to shop smart and make healthy food choices for yourself and your family
What you get:
- 12 modules with detailed guidance
- 85 video lessons, totaling over 8 hours of instructional videos
- Over 250 pages of study guides, quick-reference charts, shopping lists and foundational nutrition concepts
- Unlimited, lifetime access to the program
- You want to eat healthier, shop smarter and meal-plan better but don’t know where to start.
- You are curious about the different eating plans - keto, paleo, gluten-free, vegetarian - but don’t know which one is right for you.
- You want to better understand how our food choices affect our planet so you can make informed decisions.
- You are tired of not feeling amazing and you’re finally ready for nutrition guidance that will change the way you feel for good.
- 1. Make smart, nutritious choices every time you shop
- 2. Quickly and easily prep healthy meals
- 3. Know the difference between eating plans and which one works best for you
- 4. Balance your hormones and address imbalances through nutrition
- 5. Eliminate toxins safely
Nutrition Is the Foundation to Great Health
- 1. Food As Medicine
Sustainability: Better Food Choices for A Better World
- 1. Introduction to Sustainability
- 2. Why Care About Sustainability
- 3. Organizations to Know
- 4. Our Food Choices Matter
- 5. Factory Farming
- 6. Industrial Vegetable Farming
- 7. What A Sustainable Agriculture System Doesn't Look Like
- 8. Aquaculture
- 9. GMOs
- 10. Methane
- 11. Carbon Footprints
- 12. Best & Worst Food Choices
Healthy Cooking Techniques: Get The Most Out of Your Meals
- 1. Introduction to Healthy Cooking Techniques
- 2. Soaking & Sprouting
- 3. Dehydrating
- 4. Fermenting
- 5. Food Combination
- 6. Traditional Cooking Techniques
- 7. Blending & Bowls
- 8. Sunday Food Prep
The General Healing Diet: Food for Your Everyday Health
- 1. Introduction to The General Healing Diet
- 2. Resolving Nutritional Deficiencies
- 3. Balancing Blood Sugar
- 4. Eliminating Toxins from Your Diet
Heart Health: Protecting a Vital Organ to Increase Wellness & Longevity
- 1. Meet Joel Kahn, M.D., Founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity
- 2. Why Care About Heart Health?
- 3. Your Food Choices Matter
- 4. Heart Healthy Foods
- 5. Heart Unhealthy Foods
- 6. Nitric Oxide: Why Does It Matter?
- 7. TMAO: The New Kid on the Block
- 8. Fasting & The Heart
- 9. Other Benefits of Disease Reversal
- 10. Heart Healthy Lifestyle
Supplements: What Do You Need?
- 1. Meet Taz Bhatia, M.D., Founder of CentreSpring MD
- 2. Introduction to Supplements
- 3. What Are Supplements & Why Use Them?
- 4. How to Pick the Perfect Supplement
- 5. Types of Supplements
- 6. Women's Health Supplements
- 7. Men's Health Supplements
- 8. Supplements for Digestive Health
- 9. Supplements for Brain Optimization
- 10. Supplement Side Effects
How to Stock A Healthy Kitchen: Pantry Staples, Sustainability Tips & More
- 1. Introduction to How to Stock a Healthy Kitchen
- 2. Buy Local, Organic & In-Season
- 3. Proteins & Dairy
- 4. Fats
- 5. Grains
- 6. Sugars
Popular Diets: Paleo, Keto, Mediterranean & More
- 1. Vegetarian
- 2. Mediterranean
- 3. Gluten Free
- 4. Dairy-Free
- 5. Paleo
- 6. Ketogenic
- 7. Ayurvedic
Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet: Find Out Which Foods Are Causing Discomfort
- 1. Introduction to Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet
- 2. Food Intolerances
- 3. The Elimination Diet
Gut Health: Get to the Root of Your Digestive Issues
- 1. Meet Vincent Pedre, M.D. Director of Pedre Integrative Health
- 2. The Five Key Roles of The Gut
- 3. Leaky Gut Syndrome
- 4. How The Gut Affects Your Health
- 5. How The Food You Eat Affects Your Gut
- 6. The Happy Gut Diet
- 7. The Happy Gut Diet Recipes
Hormone Health: Detect Imbalances & Resolve Them Through Nutrition
- 1. Meet Amy Shah, M.D., Double Board-Certified MD
- 2. Introduction to Hormones
- 3. Adrenal Hormones
- 4. Hormones & The Gut
- 5. Hormones & Hunger
- 6. How to Detect Hormonal Imbalance
- 7. Foods to Resolve Hormone Imbalance
Detox: Properly Eliminate Toxins
- 1. Meet Frank Lipman, M.D. Founder of the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
- 2. Introduction to Detoxing
- 3. Why Detox?
- 4. It's All About the Toxins
- 5. Optimizing Our Natural Detox Systems
- 6. Putting It All Together: How To Do A Proper Detox
- 7. Lifestyle Detox
- 8. Life After Detoxing
Meet The Instructors
Best-Selling Author & Director of The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Frank Lipman, M.D. is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and he is a New York Times best-selling author of five books. Dr. Lipman founded the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in 1992, where he combines the best of Western medicine and cutting edge nutritional science with age-old healing techniques from the East.
Certified Holistic Cardiologist & Director of The Kahn Center For Cardiac Longevity
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Joel Kahn, M.D. is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Wellness, Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC. He lectures widely on the cardiac benefits of vegan nutrition and mind body practices and is the author of The Whole Heart Solution.
Double Board-Certified MD & Functional Medicine Expert
Amy Shah, M.D.
Amy Shah, M.D. is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows.
Best-selling Author & Director of CentreSpringMD
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
Taz Bhatia, MD, is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She is the author of the best-selling books What Doctors Eat and The 21-Day Belly Fix.
Best-Selling Author & Director of Pedre Integrative Health
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., the medical director of Pedre Integrative Health and president of Dr. Pedre Wellness, is a board-certified internist in private practice in New York City since 2004. His philosophy and practices are a blend of both Western and Eastern medical traditions.
Best-Selling Author & Celebrity Nutritionist
Kelly LeVeque
Kelly LeVeque is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California. Be Well By Kelly grew out of Kelly's lifelong passion for health, the science of nutrition and overall wellness. Guided by a practical and always optimistic approach, Kelly helps clients improve their health, achieve their goals and develop sustainable habits to live a healthy and balanced life.
