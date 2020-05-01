Heal With Food
Address inflammation, autoimmune and other chronic conditions with informed food choices
What you get:
- 12 modules with detailed guidance
- 105 video lessons, totaling over 14 hours of instructional videos
- Over 320 pages of study guides, autoimmune & inflammation marker charts, healing protocols, what to ask your doctor checklists and more
- Unlimited, lifetime access to the program
- You have or suspect you have an autoimmune disease and want guidance on healing protocols.
- You have been to doctor after doctor and no one can tell you how to address your specific symptoms but you know food can help you heal.
- You aren’t sure what foods and what eating plans to follow to help you reduce inflammation and start to feel better.
- You want to be a better advocate for yourself when talking with your doctor but don’t know what tests to ask for and which specialists to seek out.
- You want to begin to use food as medicine to address your current health issues and to prevent illness in the future.
- 1. Identify underlying inflammation and autoimmune conditions
- 2. Begin a healing protocol that may help reduce your symptoms
- 3. Know which tests and markers are critical to get so you can manage your health now and the future
- 4. Understand which foods increase inflammation and disease and which eating protocols are ideal for your health needs
- 5. Make food choices that will help you reduce inflammation and aging so you are on the path to long-term vitality
Inflammation: Taming & Repairing The Body's Defense System with Vincent Pedre, M.D.
- 1. Meet Vincent Pedre, M.D., Director of Pedre Integrative Health
- 2. Introduction to Inflammation
- 3. Leading Diseases Caused by Inflammation
- 4. Causes of Chronic Inflammation
- 5. Signs of Inflammation
- 6. Inflammation & Food
- 7. Inflammation & Essential Fatty Acid Ratio
- 8. Foods That Increase Inflammation
- 9. Foods That Fight Inflammation
- 10. Inflammation & Ketogenic Diets
- 11. The Anti-Inflammatory Lifestyle
- 12. The Autoimmune-Inflammation Spectrum
Brain Health: Disorders & Health Fundamentals with Mark Hyman, M.D.
- 1. An Epidemic of Brain Disorders
- 2. Brain Health Fundamentals
- 3. The Brain & Nutrition
- 4. The Brain & Hormones
- 5. The Brain & Inflammation
- 6. The Brain & Digestion
- 7. The Brain & Detoxification
- 8. Calm Your Mind & Create Community
Autoimmne Health: Eating to Support Your Immune System with Mark Hyman M.D.
- 1. Introduction to Autoimmune Health
- 2. Autoimmune Disease: A Case Study
- 3. Autoimmune Health & Nutrition
- 4. Autoimmune Health & The Gut
- 5. Autoimmune Health & Infections
- 6. Autoimmune Health & Toxins
- 7. Autoimmune Health & Lifestyle
Disease Prevention: Avoiding Illness With Better Nutrition with Frank Lipman M.D.
- 1. Meet Frank Lipman, M.D. Founder of the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
- 2. Introduction to Disease Prevention
- 3. Four Important Concepts
- 4. Nutrigenomics
- 5. The Functional Medicine Tree
- 6. Disease Prevention & Nutrition
- 7. Disease Prevention Lifestyle
Veganism: Consuming Plants to Reduce Inflammation & Disease with Joel Kahn, M.D.
- 1. Introduction to Veganism
- 2. Vegan Roots
- 3. Veganism for Health: Heart Disease
- 4. Veganism for Health: Diabetes
- 5. Veganism for Health: Longevity
- 6. Veganism for Health: Weight Loss
- 7. Ethical Veganism
- 8. Environmental Veganism
- 9. Part-Time Veganism
Anti-Aging: Reducing Inflammation & Enhancing Vitality with Taz Bhatia, M.D.
- 1. Introduction to Anti-Aging
- 2. Anti-Aging & Inflammaging
- 3. Inflammaging Triggers
- 4. Common Signs & Symptomps of Accelerated Aging
- 5. Anti-Aging & Nutrition
- 6. Anti-Aging & Digestive Health
- 7. Anti-Aging & Hormones
- 8. Anti-Aging & Lifestyle
- 9. Anti-Aging Recipes
Thyroid Health: Disorders, Treatments & Recovery with Taz Bhatia, M.D.
- 1. Meet Taz Bhatia, M.D., Founder of CentreSpring MD
- 2. Thyroid Disorders
- 3. Current Trends in Thyroid Treatments
- 4. Kitchen Cures for Your Thyroid
- 5. Introduction to Thyroid Health
- 6. Thyroid Recovery: An Untold Story
Hormone Health: Detecting Imbalances & Resolving Them Through Nutrition with Amy Shah, M.D.
- 1. Meet Amy Shah, M.D., Double Board Certified MD
- 2. Inroduction to Hormones
- 3. Adrenal Hormones
- 4. Thyroid Hormones
- 5. Sex Hormones
- 6. Hormones & The Gut
- 7. Hormones & The Brain
- 8. Hormones & Hunger
- 9. Hormonal Changes Throughout Life
- 10. Hormones in Food
- 11. Foods for Hormone Balance
- 12. How to Detect Hormonal Imbalance
A Deeper Dive Into Autoimmune Disease with Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
- 1. Meet Will Cole, D.C. IFMCP
- 2. The Autoimmune-Inflammation Spectrum
- 3. Autoimmune Diseases of the Nervous System
- 4. Autoimmune Disesaes of the Digestive System
- 5. Other Common Autoimmune Diseases
- 6. Triggers & Perpetrators of Autoimmune Disease
- 7. Autoimmune Disease & Food Reactivities
- 8. Autoimmune Disease Prevalence in Women
- 9. The Ins & Outs of Lab Work for Autoimmune Disease
- 10. Genetic Testing for Autoimmune Disease
- 11. Managing Autoimmune Disease Through Diet
- 12. Managing Autoimmune Disease With The Ketogenic Diet
- 13. Elimination Diet Approaches for Autoimmune Disease: Core4 & Elimin8
- 14. Your Autoimmune Disease Food-As-Medicine Cabinet
- 15. Advanced Healing Tools & Modalities for Autoimmune Disease
- 16. Next Steps On Your Autoimmune Disease Healing Journey
The Plant Paradox: Restoring Gut Health & Immunity with Steven Gundry, M.D.
- 1. Meet Steven Gundry, M.D.
- 2. What Are Lectins & Why Should You Care?
- 3. The History of Lectins & How Our Food Supply Has Changed
- 4. Lectins & Gluten: Why The Gluten-Free Fad Got it Wrong
- 5. Steven Gundry, M.D.'s Personal Experience with Lectins
- 6. Lectins, Gut Health & Immunity
- 7. The 7 Deadly Disruptors
- 8. The Lectin-Free Diet
- 9. Cooking Demo: Pressure-Cooking Lentils
- 10. How to Lead a Sustainable, Lectin-Free Lifestyle
The Secrets of Longevity: How To Ensure The Best Possible Quality of Life At An Old Age with Steven Gundry, M.D.
- 1. Busting Longevity Myths: Healthspan vs Lifespan
- 2. How Lectins Compromise Lifespan
- 3. The Blue Zones: What They Really Teach Us
- 4. The Terroir in Healthspan & Lifespan: Lessons From The Naked Mole Rat
- 5. The Aging Body
- 6. The Lifespan Life Plan
Voices of Experience/Coffee With Experts
- 1. Cyrus Khambatta, PhD & Robby Barbaro, MPH - Diabetes
- 2. Lisa Mosconi, PhD - Brain Health
- 3. Jeffrey Bland, PhD, FACN, CNS - Functional Medicine
Meet The Instructors
Best-Selling Author & Director of The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Frank Lipman, M.D. is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and he is a New York Times best-selling author of five books. Dr. Lipman founded the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in 1992, where he combines the best of Western medicine and cutting edge nutritional science with age-old healing techniques from the East.
Functional Medicine Expert & Best-Selling Author
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Dr. William Cole, DC, graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences in Los Angeles, California with a post-doctorate education and training in Functional Medicine and Clinical Nutrition. Dr. Cole specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors and customizing health programs for chronic conditions such as thyroid issues, autoimmune, hormonal dysfunctions, digestive disorders, diabetes, heart disease and fibromyalgia.
Certified Holistic Cardiologist & Director of The Kahn Center For Cardiac Longevity
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Joel Kahn, M.D. is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Wellness, Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC. He lectures widely on the cardiac benefits of vegan nutrition and mind body practices and is the author of The Whole Heart Solution.
Double Board-Certified MD & Functional Medicine Expert
Amy Shah, M.D.
Amy Shah, M.D. is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows.
Best-Selling Author & Director of The Cleveland Clinic For Functional Medicine
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Mark Hyman, M.D. is a practicing family physician, a nine-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in his field. He is the Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine and the founder and medical director of The UltraWellness Center.
Best-selling Author & Director of CentreSpringMD
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
Taz Bhatia, MD, is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She is the author of the best-selling books What Doctors Eat and The 21-Day Belly Fix.
Best-Selling Author & Director of Pedre Integrative Health
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., the medical director of Pedre Integrative Health and president of Dr. Pedre Wellness, is a board-certified internist in private practice in New York City since 2004. His philosophy and practices are a blend of both Western and Eastern medical traditions.
Renowned Heart Surgeon & Best-Selling Author
Steven Gundry, M.D.
Steven Gundry, M.D. is a renowned heart surgeon, New York Times best-selling author, and medical researcher. He is the author of Dr. Gundry’s Diet Evolution, The Plant Paradox, The Plant Paradox Cookbook, and The Longevity Paradox: How To Die Young at a Ripe Old Age. Dr. Gundry is known as the leading expert on the lectin-free diet as the key to reversing disease and boosting longevity.
Voices of Experience
In-depth conversations with experts to guide you in your specific program
Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author
Cyrus Khambatta, PhD
Cyrus Khambatta received his PhD in nutritional biochemistry from the University of California at Berkeley. He started Mangoman Nutrition and Fitness in 2013 to teach people with diabetes how to measure, track, and reverse insulin resistance through plant-based nutrition and strategic exercise. Through nutrition education, exercise coaching, and his personal experience as a person with type 1 diabetes, he positively influences the lives of people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes around the world.
Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author
Robby Barbaro, MPH
Robby Barbaro is the creator and founder of Mindful Diabetic and has been living with type 1 diabetes for fifteen years. For ten years, Robby has shown excellent control and overall health on a low-fat, fruit-based diet. He now offers private and online group coaching for diabetics.
NYT Bestselling Author & Director of the Women's Brain Initiative and Associate Director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College
Lisa Mosconi PhD
Dr. Mosconi holds a PhD degree in Neuroscience and Nuclear Medicine, and is a certified Integrative Nutritionist and holistic healthcare practitioner. Her research is well known regarding the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease in at-risk individuals, especially women, using brain imaging techniques such as positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
Founder and President of Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute
Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS
Jeffrey Bland has been an internationally recognized leader in the nutritional medicine field for over 35 years and is known as the father of functional medicine for his ability to synthesize complex scientific concepts in a manner that is both personable and accessible. He is a Fellow of both the American College of Nutrition where he is a Certified Nutrition Specialist and the Association for Clinical Biochemistry.
