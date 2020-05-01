Secure your spot in Heal With Food for these enrollment benefits:

Thank you for this information. I have been searching for the "why" to all my gut issues for many many years. I am nodding my head during each video saying "oh yeah that makes sense

Wow! It was the best investment of my life. So much information wrapped in an attractive, easy to understand but at the same time very comprehensive package. Every specialist featured just added so much knowledge and inspiration. Now I know how to eat and how to eliminate possible food allergens.

I learned so much about how our food choices impact our health. It helped me understand the relationship between food choices and disease. The doctors’ expertise and sharing of their experiences cemented it all. Thank you!

Jeffrey Bland has been an internationally recognized leader in the nutritional medicine field for over 35 years and is known as the father of functional medicine for his ability to synthesize complex scientific concepts in a manner that is both personable and accessible. He is a Fellow of both the American College of Nutrition where he is a Certified Nutrition Specialist and the Association for Clinical Biochemistry.

Dr. Mosconi holds a PhD degree in Neuroscience and Nuclear Medicine, and is a certified Integrative Nutritionist and holistic healthcare practitioner. Her research is well known regarding the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease in at-risk individuals, especially women, using brain imaging techniques such as positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Robby Barbaro is the creator and founder of Mindful Diabetic and has been living with type 1 diabetes for fifteen years. For ten years, Robby has shown excellent control and overall health on a low-fat, fruit-based diet. He now offers private and online group coaching for diabetics.

Cyrus Khambatta received his PhD in nutritional biochemistry from the University of California at Berkeley. He started Mangoman Nutrition and Fitness in 2013 to teach people with diabetes how to measure, track, and reverse insulin resistance through plant-based nutrition and strategic exercise. Through nutrition education, exercise coaching, and his personal experience as a person with type 1 diabetes, he positively influences the lives of people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes around the world.

Steven Gundry, M.D. is a renowned heart surgeon, New York Times best-selling author, and medical researcher. He is the author of Dr. Gundry’s Diet Evolution , The Plant Paradox , The Plant Paradox Cookbook , and The Longevity Paradox: How To Die Young at a Ripe Old Age . Dr. Gundry is known as the leading expert on the lectin-free diet as the key to reversing disease and boosting longevity.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., the medical director of Pedre Integrative Health and president of Dr. Pedre Wellness, is a board-certified internist in private practice in New York City since 2004. His philosophy and practices are a blend of both Western and Eastern medical traditions.

Taz Bhatia, MD, is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She is the author of the best-selling books What Doctors Eat and The 21-Day Belly Fix .

Mark Hyman, M.D. is a practicing family physician, a nine-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in his field. He is the Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine and the founder and medical director of The UltraWellness Center.

Amy Shah, M.D. is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows.

Joel Kahn, M.D. is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Wellness, Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC. He lectures widely on the cardiac benefits of vegan nutrition and mind body practices and is the author of The Whole Heart Solution .

Dr. William Cole, DC, graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences in Los Angeles, California with a post-doctorate education and training in Functional Medicine and Clinical Nutrition. Dr. Cole specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors and customizing health programs for chronic conditions such as thyroid issues, autoimmune, hormonal dysfunctions, digestive disorders, diabetes, heart disease and fibromyalgia.

Frank Lipman, M.D. is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and he is a New York Times best-selling author of five books. Dr. Lipman founded the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in 1992, where he combines the best of Western medicine and cutting edge nutritional science with age-old healing techniques from the East.

It seems as though everyone is always searching for the fountain of youth—for ways to turn back the clock, feel more energized, and to live with more vitality. In this module, Dr. Taz will explain why the key to avoiding premature aging is a lot simpler than you might think, and it really just starts with your diet.

Through Steven Gundry, M.D.’s work researching lectins & gut health, he realized how important it was to simultaneously speak on its impact on our longevity. In this module, he discusses longevity from the perspective of lifespan vs. healthspan, an important concept that helps us truly understand how we can live our best lives.

Dr. Kahn has been a vegan for over 40 years and knows a thing or two about the health benefits of eating only plants. In this study guide, he describes the history of veganism, its modern-day prevalence, some of his favorite studies, and how adopting a vegan diet and lifestyle can positively impact your life.

Lectins, a plant protein sometimes referred to as an “antinutrient,” are found in many foods that we consume every day, such as wheat, corn, and various vegetables. Steven Gundry, M.D., a pioneer in cardiac surgery, has spent his post-surgery career researching the effect of lectins on human health. In this module, he’ll cover why it’s so important to understand what lectins are and why they could be harmful to you, as well as how you can make changes to your diet & lifestyle to make living lectin-free as easy as possible.

According to Dr. Lipman, Western medicine is a disease care system, not a health care system. There are few to no tools in Western medicine to prevent disease, but rather, only to treat it once it’s already occurred. In this guide, Dr. Lipman walks you through exactly what to do to prevent disease before it occurs, and how to keep your health in good standing moving forward.

Will Cole specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing health programs for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal dysfunctions, digestive disorders, and brain problems. He has spent his career and life researching autoimmune conditions and other inflammatory health problems. Being a part of someones wellness journey is Will’s passion and is truly a humbling sacred responsibility that he does not take lightly. In this module, Will Cole takes a deeper look into common autoimmune conditions, how they originate, and how they can potentially be managed through diet, lifestyle, and alternative therapies.

Dr. Hyman is no stranger to autoimmune disease, and in this module, he explains why proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle is so imperative when it comes to healing the body.

Hormones are an imperative part of acheiving optimal health. In this study module, Dr. Shah dives into how hormones can drastically alter your well-being for the better or for the worse, and how nutrition can help modulate these changes.

How do you fix your brain? Dr. Hyman walks you through a new way of thinking about health, one that most doctors today still struggle to understand. It's the idea that everything is connected. This means that everything we do, everything we eat, all our thoughts, how we sleep, how we move, and how we live can actually change your brain at any moment.

Given the many playsers involved in thyroid function -- the thyroid, pituitary, and the hypothalamus -- it is no surpise that disruption in any of these areas will affect the thryoid and the host of other areas that it manages. Dr. Taz addresses some of these factors, common thyroid disorders, and some medical and nutritional considerations for managing thyroid health issues.

In this module, Dr. Pedre dives into what inflammation is, how it affects you, and how he recommends resolving it from a functional medicine and functional food perspective.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are mbg Classes?

mbg Classes come to you from the team at mindbodygreen.com! Our goal is to provide you with world-class instructional video classes with the best wellness teachers around. These classes are streamed so you can watch anywhere in the world with an internet connection. You can also watch them as many times as you like!

Is this class sent to me on a DVD or is it downloadable or streamed?

All mbg classes are streamed so all you need is an internet connection! You can watch anywhere, any time, on any device. You can watch classes on a computer, tablet, or smart phone. You can watch the classes as many times as you like and you can go at your own pace!

What if I live outside of the United States?

No problem - all you need is an internet connection! Even though you can live anywhere in the world to take these classes, please keep in mind that class prices are in US Dollars.

What do I get for my money?

Each class includes video lessons, notes, helpful worksheets, tips, recipes, discussion boards, and exercises to get going on your own. You can watch these classes as many times as you like!

Will I get personalized instruction?

Through our Discussion Boards, you’ll be able to ask the instructor questions and interact with other students taking the class with you. It’s a great way to connect with your classmates and support each other!

What do I need to take the class?

Once you register and purchase your class, you'll have immediate access to all class video, discussions and associated tools available on your desktop, tablet, and mobile device.

Are closed captions available?

icon in the video player control bar to enable closed captions. (Currently offered in English only.) Yes, closed captions are available for all classes. Look for theicon in the video player control bar to enable closed captions. (Currently offered in English only.)

HELP! What if I have feedback or technical questions?

Please email us at support@mindbodygreen.com and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible. We love hearing from our community so please let us know if there’s anything we can do better or if you have suggestions for future classes!