Food Fundamentals

Optimize your meals by learning how to shop smart and make healthy food choices for yourself and your family

Food Fundamentals

Optimize your meals by learning how to shop smart and make healthy food choices for yourself and your family

By top functional medicine doctors and experts
Get guidance and connect with fellow classmates
View on your computer, phone tablet, or stream to your TV
Optimize your meals by learning how to shop smart and make healthy food choices for yourself and your family
  • 12 modules with detailed guidance
  • 85 video lessons, totaling over 8 hours of instructional videos
  • Over 250 pages of study guides, quick-reference charts, shopping lists and foundational nutrition concepts
  • Unlimited, lifetime access to the program
Who Is This Class For?
This Class Is Perfect For You If:
  • You want to eat healthier, shop smarter and meal-plan better but don’t know where to start.
  • You are curious about the different eating plans - keto, paleo, gluten-free, vegetarian - but don’t know which one is right for you.
  • You want to better understand how our food choices affect our planet so you can make informed decisions.
  • You are tired of not feeling amazing and you’re finally ready for nutrition guidance that will change the way you feel for good.
Food Fundamentals
By enrolling in this class, you’ll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
  • 1. Make smart, nutritious choices every time you shop
  • 2. Quickly and easily prep healthy meals
  • 3. Know the difference between eating plans and which one works best for you
  • 4. Balance your hormones and address imbalances through nutrition
  • 5. Eliminate toxins safely
Class Outline
1 LESSONS

Nutrition Is the Foundation to Great Health

At our core, we believe in using food as medicine. We believe food should be functional, or as Hippocrates said, “let food be thy medicine, and thy medicine be food.” It should fight inflammation, make skin glow, balance hormones, heal the gut, and more. In this brief module, Kelly will dive a little deeper into this philosophy—the philosophy that food is a pathway to optimal health and wellbeing.
LESSONS
  • 1. Food As Medicine
Read more
12 LESSONS

Sustainability: Better Food Choices for A Better World

Aside from impacting our health, the choices we make when it comes to the food we eat also directly affect the environment. In this module, Kelly will discuss some of the biggest issues in sustainability today, such as factory farming, GMOs, how you can make more informed decisions when it comes to what you eat, and many other ways you can help support the health of the world you live in.
LESSONS
  • 1. Introduction to Sustainability
  • 2. Why Care About Sustainability
  • 3. Organizations to Know
  • 4. Our Food Choices Matter
  • 5. Factory Farming
  • 6. Industrial Vegetable Farming
  • 7. What A Sustainable Agriculture System Doesn't Look Like
  • 8. Aquaculture
  • 9. GMOs
  • 10. Methane
  • 11. Carbon Footprints
  • 12. Best & Worst Food Choices
Read more
8 LESSONS

Healthy Cooking Techniques: Get The Most Out of Your Meals

In this module, you will learn some healthy cooking techniques that will help you maximize the nutritional benefits of the ingredients you buy. From soaking and sprouting, to sauteing and roasting, to peeling and pitting, you’ll learn how to unlock the full potential of your healthy ingredients, and create delicious, nutritious meals.
LESSONS
  • 1. Introduction to Healthy Cooking Techniques
  • 2. Soaking & Sprouting
  • 3. Dehydrating
  • 4. Fermenting
  • 5. Food Combination
  • 6. Traditional Cooking Techniques
  • 7. Blending & Bowls
  • 8. Sunday Food Prep
Read more
4 LESSONS

The General Healing Diet: Food for Your Everyday Health

This module focuses on the general healing diet, which is exatly what it sounds like -- a diet that suports your body to ward off and help lessen the effects of diseases like metabolic syndrom, insulin resistance, diabetes, heart disease, fatigue, depression, and obesity, on its own. To do that, you need to focus on a few specific pillars of health.
LESSONS
  • 1. Introduction to The General Healing Diet
  • 2. Resolving Nutritional Deficiencies
  • 3. Balancing Blood Sugar
  • 4. Eliminating Toxins from Your Diet
Read more
10 LESSONS

Heart Health: Protecting a Vital Organ to Increase Wellness & Longevity

It's time to talk about heart health. Dr. Kahn reviews the role the heart plays in the body, how its functioning can be enhanced through nutrition, a few of his favorite studies, and why your heart is such a vital organ to your overall wellbeing.
LESSONS
  • 1. Meet Joel Kahn, M.D., Founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity
  • 2. Why Care About Heart Health?
  • 3. Your Food Choices Matter
  • 4. Heart Healthy Foods
  • 5. Heart Unhealthy Foods
  • 6. Nitric Oxide: Why Does It Matter?
  • 7. TMAO: The New Kid on the Block
  • 8. Fasting & The Heart
  • 9. Other Benefits of Disease Reversal
  • 10. Heart Healthy Lifestyle
Read more
10 LESSONS

Supplements: What Do You Need?

While optimizing your nutrition is the key to optimizing your overall health, sometimes, you still may need just a little supplemental help to fill in the gaps. In this session, Dr. Taz covers how to p ick the best supplements, which work best for whom, and those that are ideal for addressing specific ailments.
LESSONS
  • 1. Meet Taz Bhatia, M.D., Founder of CentreSpring MD
  • 2. Introduction to Supplements
  • 3. What Are Supplements & Why Use Them?
  • 4. How to Pick the Perfect Supplement
  • 5. Types of Supplements
  • 6. Women's Health Supplements
  • 7. Men's Health Supplements
  • 8. Supplements for Digestive Health
  • 9. Supplements for Brain Optimization
  • 10. Supplement Side Effects
Read more
6 LESSONS

How to Stock A Healthy Kitchen: Pantry Staples, Sustainability Tips & More

Kelly explains the basics of building a healthy, organic, and sustainable kitchen at home. From sourcing high-quality and nutrient-dense ingredients, to understanding food labels, to stocking a healthy pantry and refrigerator, this module is a practical guide to clean shopping and clean eating at home.
LESSONS
  • 1. Introduction to How to Stock a Healthy Kitchen
  • 2. Buy Local, Organic & In-Season
  • 3. Proteins & Dairy
  • 4. Fats
  • 5. Grains
  • 6. Sugars
Read more
7 LESSONS

Popular Diets: Paleo, Keto, Mediterranean & More

For many people, “diet” is a four-letter word—but that’s not the way it should or has to be. In this module, we won’t be focusing on trendy weight-loss diets. Instead, Kelly will discuss some of the most prevalent, functional, and all around healthy approaches to food and eating in health and wellness today.
LESSONS
  • 1. Vegetarian
  • 2. Mediterranean
  • 3. Gluten Free
  • 4. Dairy-Free
  • 5. Paleo
  • 6. Ketogenic
  • 7. Ayurvedic
Read more
3 LESSONS

Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet: Find Out Which Foods Are Causing Discomfort

Unfortunately for many of us, certain foods (even some “healthy” ones) can have unwanted side effects when we consume them. In this module, you’ll discover what food intolerances look like, what science has to say about them, and then explains how to narrow in on the best foods for every person’s individual system through an elimination diet.
LESSONS
  • 1. Introduction to Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet
  • 2. Food Intolerances
  • 3. The Elimination Diet
Read more
7 LESSONS

Gut Health: Get to the Root of Your Digestive Issues

The ins-and-outs of gut health. To understand why your gut is so important for overall health, we need to look at the five key roles it plays. They include digestion of food, assimilation and absorption of nutrients, immune regulation, symbiosis, and finally, detoxification and elimination of waste toxins.
LESSONS
  • 1. Meet Vincent Pedre, M.D. Director of Pedre Integrative Health
  • 2. The Five Key Roles of The Gut
  • 3. Leaky Gut Syndrome
  • 4. How The Gut Affects Your Health
  • 5. How The Food You Eat Affects Your Gut
  • 6. The Happy Gut Diet
  • 7. The Happy Gut Diet Recipes
Read more
7 LESSONS

Hormone Health: Detect Imbalances & Resolve Them Through Nutrition

Hormones are an imperative part of acheiving optimal health. In this study module, Dr. Shah dives into how hormones can drastically alter your well-being for the better or for the worse, and how nutrition can help modulate these changes.
LESSONS
  • 1. Meet Amy Shah, M.D., Double Board-Certified MD
  • 2. Introduction to Hormones
  • 3. Adrenal Hormones
  • 4. Hormones & The Gut
  • 5. Hormones & Hunger
  • 6. How to Detect Hormonal Imbalance
  • 7. Foods to Resolve Hormone Imbalance
Read more
8 LESSONS

Detox: Properly Eliminate Toxins

We're bombarded daily with all kinds of toxins -- from the air we breathe, to the food we eat, to the water we drink, to the products we use. Dr. Lipman covers how you can begin to rid your world of these health-diminishing free radicals, and exactly how you can effectively detox your body.
LESSONS
  • 1. Meet Frank Lipman, M.D. Founder of the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
  • 2. Introduction to Detoxing
  • 3. Why Detox?
  • 4. It's All About the Toxins
  • 5. Optimizing Our Natural Detox Systems
  • 6. Putting It All Together: How To Do A Proper Detox
  • 7. Lifestyle Detox
  • 8. Life After Detoxing
Read more
Meet The Instructors

Frank Lipman, M.D.
Best-Selling Author & Director of The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center

Frank Lipman, M.D.

Frank Lipman, M.D. is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and he is a New York Times best-selling author of five books. Dr. Lipman founded the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in 1992, where he combines the best of Western medicine and cutting edge nutritional science with age-old healing techniques from the East.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Certified Holistic Cardiologist & Director of The Kahn Center For Cardiac Longevity

Joel Kahn, M.D.

Joel Kahn, M.D. is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Wellness, Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC. He lectures widely on the cardiac benefits of vegan nutrition and mind body practices and is the author of The Whole Heart Solution.

Amy Shah, M.D.
Double Board-Certified MD & Functional Medicine Expert

Amy Shah, M.D.

Amy Shah, M.D. is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows.

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
Best-selling Author & Director of CentreSpringMD

Taz Bhatia, M.D.

Taz Bhatia, MD, is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She is the author of the best-selling books What Doctors Eat and The 21-Day Belly Fix.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Best-Selling Author & Director of Pedre Integrative Health

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., the medical director of Pedre Integrative Health and president of Dr. Pedre Wellness, is a board-certified internist in private practice in New York City since 2004. His philosophy and practices are a blend of both Western and Eastern medical traditions.

Kelly LeVeque
Best-Selling Author & Celebrity Nutritionist

Kelly LeVeque

Kelly LeVeque is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California. Be Well By Kelly grew out of Kelly's lifelong passion for health, the science of nutrition and overall wellness. Guided by a practical and always optimistic approach, Kelly helps clients improve their health, achieve their goals and develop sustainable habits to live a healthy and balanced life.

"The program has provided the enlightenment and confirmation that I could not get anywhere else in regards to knowing that food has a powerful effect on the body and mind and can completely transform one's health as it did mine."
— Jackie
"I loved the course. It provided me with all the information I was looking for and more. Very professional. Very informative. Great study guides."
— Dianne
"I loved the course. I learned a lot and changed my eating and am now at my healthy weight!"
— Carolyn
  • 12 modules and 83 video lessons, filled with all the information you need
  • Make smart, nutritious choices every time you shop
  • Quickly and easily prep healthy meals
  • Know the difference between eating plans and which one works best for you
  • Balance your hormones and address imbalances through nutrition
  • Eliminate toxins safely
  • Lifetime access to stream from your computer, phone or tablet
Optimize your meals by learning how to shop smart and make healthy food choices for yourself and your family
  • 12 modules with detailed guidance
  • 85 video lessons, totaling over 8 hours of instructional videos
  • Over 250 pages of study guides, quick-reference charts, shopping lists and foundational nutrition concepts
  • Unlimited, lifetime access to the program
