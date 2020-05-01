I loved the course. I learned a lot and changed my eating and am now at my healthy weight!

I loved the course. It provided me with all the information I was looking for and more. Very professional. Very informative. Great study guides.

The program has provided the enlightenment and confirmation that I could not get anywhere else in regards to knowing that food has a powerful effect on the body and mind and can completely transform one's health as it did mine.

Kelly LeVeque is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California. Be Well By Kelly grew out of Kelly's lifelong passion for health, the science of nutrition and overall wellness. Guided by a practical and always optimistic approach, Kelly helps clients improve their health, achieve their goals and develop sustainable habits to live a healthy and balanced life.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., the medical director of Pedre Integrative Health and president of Dr. Pedre Wellness, is a board-certified internist in private practice in New York City since 2004. His philosophy and practices are a blend of both Western and Eastern medical traditions.

Taz Bhatia, MD, is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She is the author of the best-selling books What Doctors Eat and The 21-Day Belly Fix .

Amy Shah, M.D. is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows.

Joel Kahn, M.D. is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Wellness, Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC. He lectures widely on the cardiac benefits of vegan nutrition and mind body practices and is the author of The Whole Heart Solution .

Frank Lipman, M.D. is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and he is a New York Times best-selling author of five books. Dr. Lipman founded the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in 1992, where he combines the best of Western medicine and cutting edge nutritional science with age-old healing techniques from the East.

We're bombarded daily with all kinds of toxins -- from the air we breathe, to the food we eat, to the water we drink, to the products we use. Dr. Lipman covers how you can begin to rid your world of these health-diminishing free radicals, and exactly how you can effectively detox your body.

While optimizing your nutrition is the key to optimizing your overall health, sometimes, you still may need just a little supplemental help to fill in the gaps. In this session, Dr. Taz covers how to p ick the best supplements, which work best for whom, and those that are ideal for addressing specific ailments.

Hormones are an imperative part of acheiving optimal health. In this study module, Dr. Shah dives into how hormones can drastically alter your well-being for the better or for the worse, and how nutrition can help modulate these changes.

It's time to talk about heart health. Dr. Kahn reviews the role the heart plays in the body, how its functioning can be enhanced through nutrition, a few of his favorite studies, and why your heart is such a vital organ to your overall wellbeing.

The ins-and-outs of gut health. To understand why your gut is so important for overall health, we need to look at the five key roles it plays. They include digestion of food, assimilation and absorption of nutrients, immune regulation, symbiosis, and finally, detoxification and elimination of waste toxins.

This module focuses on the general healing diet, which is exatly what it sounds like -- a diet that suports your body to ward off and help lessen the effects of diseases like metabolic syndrom, insulin resistance, diabetes, heart disease, fatigue, depression, and obesity, on its own. To do that, you need to focus on a few specific pillars of health.

Unfortunately for many of us, certain foods (even some “healthy” ones) can have unwanted side effects when we consume them. In this module, you’ll discover what food intolerances look like, what science has to say about them, and then explains how to narrow in on the best foods for every person’s individual system through an elimination diet.

In this module, you will learn some healthy cooking techniques that will help you maximize the nutritional benefits of the ingredients you buy. From soaking and sprouting, to sauteing and roasting, to peeling and pitting, you’ll learn how to unlock the full potential of your healthy ingredients, and create delicious, nutritious meals.

For many people, “diet” is a four-letter word—but that’s not the way it should or has to be. In this module, we won’t be focusing on trendy weight-loss diets. Instead, Kelly will discuss some of the most prevalent, functional, and all around healthy approaches to food and eating in health and wellness today.

Aside from impacting our health, the choices we make when it comes to the food we eat also directly affect the environment. In this module, Kelly will discuss some of the biggest issues in sustainability today, such as factory farming, GMOs, how you can make more informed decisions when it comes to what you eat, and many other ways you can help support the health of the world you live in.

Kelly explains the basics of building a healthy, organic, and sustainable kitchen at home. From sourcing high-quality and nutrient-dense ingredients, to understanding food labels, to stocking a healthy pantry and refrigerator, this module is a practical guide to clean shopping and clean eating at home.

At our core, we believe in using food as medicine. We believe food should be functional, or as Hippocrates said, “let food be thy medicine, and thy medicine be food.” It should fight inflammation, make skin glow, balance hormones, heal the gut, and more. In this brief module, Kelly will dive a little deeper into this philosophy—the philosophy that food is a pathway to optimal health and wellbeing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are mbg Classes?

mbg Classes come to you from the team at mindbodygreen.com! Our goal is to provide you with world-class instructional video classes with the best wellness teachers around. These classes are streamed so you can watch anywhere in the world with an internet connection. You can also watch them as many times as you like!

Is this class sent to me on a DVD or is it downloadable or streamed?

All mbg classes are streamed so all you need is an internet connection! You can watch anywhere, any time, on any device. You can watch classes on a computer, tablet, or smart phone. You can watch the classes as many times as you like and you can go at your own pace!

What if I live outside of the United States?

No problem - all you need is an internet connection! Even though you can live anywhere in the world to take these classes, please keep in mind that class prices are in US Dollars.

What do I get for my money?

Each class includes video lessons, notes, helpful worksheets, tips, recipes, discussion boards, and exercises to get going on your own. You can watch these classes as many times as you like!

Will I get personalized instruction?

Through our Discussion Boards, you’ll be able to ask the instructor questions and interact with other students taking the class with you. It’s a great way to connect with your classmates and support each other!

What do I need to take the class?

Once you register and purchase your class, you'll have immediate access to all class video, discussions and associated tools available on your desktop, tablet, and mobile device.

Are closed captions available?

icon in the video player control bar to enable closed captions. (Currently offered in English only.) Yes, closed captions are available for all classes. Look for theicon in the video player control bar to enable closed captions. (Currently offered in English only.)

HELP! What if I have feedback or technical questions?

Please email us at support@mindbodygreen.com and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible. We love hearing from our community so please let us know if there’s anything we can do better or if you have suggestions for future classes!