Food Fundamentals
Optimize your meals by learning how to shop smart and make healthy choices for yourself and your family
Heal With Food
Address inflammation, autoimmune and other chronic conditions with informed food choices
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Launch or expand your own business as a functional nutrition coach
We believe food is medicine -- and can be transformative in every aspect of our lives. We’ve tapped our top functional nutrition doctors and experts to bring you three programs that will help you use food to make smarter choices, address ongoing health issues and even discover a new career. They can guide you every step of the way, because they’ve done it themselves.
Kelly LeVeque
Best-Selling Author & Celebrity Nutritionist
Mark Hyman, M.D.
9x NYT Best-Selling Author & Director of The Cleveland Clinic for Functional Medicine
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Best-Selling Author & Director of Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
Vincent Pedre, M.D.
Best-Selling Author & Director of Pedre Integrative Health
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
Best-Selling Author & Director of CentreSpringMD
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Certified Holistic Cardiologist & Director of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity
Amy Shah, M.D.
Double Board-Certified MD & Functional Medicine Expert
Robin Berzin, M.D.
Functional Medicine Expert and Founder & CEO of Parsley Health
Steven Gundry, M.D.
Renowned Heart Surgeon & Best-Selling Author
Robert Rountree, M.D.
Functional Medicine Physician & Chief Medical Advisor for Thorne
Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Expert & Best-Selling Author
Cyrus Khambatta, PhD
Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author
Robby Barbaro, MPH
Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author
Lisa Mosconi PhD
NYT Bestselling Author & Director of the Women's Brain Initiative and Associate Director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College
Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS
Founder and President of Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute
Megan Bruneau M.A., RCC
Therapist, Executive Coach, Public Speaker, Forbes Contributor
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
Epidemiologist, Physician, NYT Contributor
Jess Cording MS, RD
Nutritionist & Best-Selling Author
Katrine Van Wyk
Best-Selling Author & Lead Health Coach, THE WELL
JJ Virgin
Triple-board certified health expert & 4x NYT Best-Selling Author
“The program has provided the enlightenment and confirmation that I could not get anywhere else in regards to knowing that food has a powerful effect on the body and mind and can completely transform one's health as it did mine.”
— Jackie
“Signed up expecting to better understand some of the basics of functional nutrition, left with a myriad of practical ways and ideas to better support my own health and that of my clients!”
— Luz
“Thank you for this information. I have been searching for the "why" to all my gut issues for many many years. I am nodding my head during each video saying "oh yeah that makes sense".
— Nan
“Wow! It was the best investment of my life. So much information wrapped in an attractive, easy to understand but at the same time very comprehensive package. Every specialist featured just added so much knowledge and inspiration. Also, I loved the real-life case studies. Now I know how to eat and how to eliminate possible food allergens.”
— Lenka
“I learned so much about how our food choices impact our health. It helped me understand the relationship between food choices and disease. Kelly did a great job helping guide through changes to eating a more plant based diet...if not entirely so. The doctors’ expertise and sharing of their experiences cemented it all. I am now eating a mostly plant based diet, and am mindful about the food, beauty, and cleaning products I purchase. Thank you!”
— Lynn
“I would like to say the hugest thank you to you, to Kelly, all the doctors as well as the mbg team for putting together the most AMAZING course. I have loved every moment of it. It far exceeded my expectations and I intend to start at the beginning again now and re-listen to everything! The Office Hours were exceptional as well.”
— Sharon
From learning to build a healthy and sustainable home kitchen to discovering the cooking techniques that maximize the nutrition benefit of your ingredients, this course is designed to give you a strong foundation in nutrition, so you can figure out what works for your body.
Packed with in-depth modules on inflammation, autoimmune conditions and disease prevention, this course gives a comprehensive understanding of “invisible” diseases, chronic, tough to pinpoint illnesses and the tools you need to regain control of your health and heal yourself, by yourself.
From business modules that teach you how to position and market your practice in the functional nutrition space to in-depth conversations from successful self-made entrepreneurs, this course is designed to help you expand your practice, attract new clients, and grow your revenue.