Play functional nutrition programs Three distinct programs on the power of food, taught by the experts who know best

Which program is right for you?

Introducing mindbodygreen’s Functional Nutrition Programs

We believe food is medicine -- and can be transformative in every aspect of our lives. We’ve tapped our top functional nutrition doctors and experts to bring you three programs that will help you use food to make smarter choices, address ongoing health issues and even discover a new career. They can guide you every step of the way, because they’ve done it themselves.

Meet The Instructors

Check the color indicators to see which teachers are included in your program

Kelly LeVeque Best-Selling Author & Celebrity Nutritionist Mark Hyman, M.D. 9x NYT Best-Selling Author & Director of The Cleveland Clinic for Functional Medicine Frank Lipman, M.D. Best-Selling Author & Director of Eleven Eleven Wellness Center Vincent Pedre, M.D. Best-Selling Author & Director of Pedre Integrative Health Taz Bhatia, M.D. Best-Selling Author & Director of CentreSpringMD Joel Kahn, M.D. Certified Holistic Cardiologist & Director of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity Amy Shah, M.D. Double Board-Certified MD & Functional Medicine Expert Robin Berzin, M.D. Functional Medicine Expert and Founder & CEO of Parsley Health Steven Gundry, M.D. Renowned Heart Surgeon & Best-Selling Author Robert Rountree, M.D. Functional Medicine Physician & Chief Medical Advisor for Thorne Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP Functional Medicine Expert & Best-Selling Author

Voices Of Experience

In-depth conversations with experts to guide you in your specific program

Cyrus Khambatta, PhD Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author Robby Barbaro, MPH Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author Lisa Mosconi PhD NYT Bestselling Author & Director of the Women's Brain Initiative and Associate Director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS Founder and President of Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute Megan Bruneau M.A., RCC Therapist, Executive Coach, Public Speaker, Forbes Contributor Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D. Epidemiologist, Physician, NYT Contributor Jess Cording MS, RD Nutritionist & Best-Selling Author Katrine Van Wyk Best-Selling Author & Lead Health Coach, THE WELL JJ Virgin Triple-board certified health expert & 4x NYT Best-Selling Author

Choose The Program That’s Right For You

This program is offered at three different levels based on the depth of practice you are interested in.

Testimonials

“The program has provided the enlightenment and confirmation that I could not get anywhere else in regards to knowing that food has a powerful effect on the body and mind and can completely transform one's health as it did mine.” — Jackie “Signed up expecting to better understand some of the basics of functional nutrition, left with a myriad of practical ways and ideas to better support my own health and that of my clients!” — Luz “Thank you for this information. I have been searching for the "why" to all my gut issues for many many years. I am nodding my head during each video saying "oh yeah that makes sense". — Nan “Wow! It was the best investment of my life. So much information wrapped in an attractive, easy to understand but at the same time very comprehensive package. Every specialist featured just added so much knowledge and inspiration. Also, I loved the real-life case studies. Now I know how to eat and how to eliminate possible food allergens.” — Lenka “I learned so much about how our food choices impact our health. It helped me understand the relationship between food choices and disease. Kelly did a great job helping guide through changes to eating a more plant based diet...if not entirely so. The doctors’ expertise and sharing of their experiences cemented it all. I am now eating a mostly plant based diet, and am mindful about the food, beauty, and cleaning products I purchase. Thank you!” — Lynn “I would like to say the hugest thank you to you, to Kelly, all the doctors as well as the mbg team for putting together the most AMAZING course. I have loved every moment of it. It far exceeded my expectations and I intend to start at the beginning again now and re-listen to everything! The Office Hours were exceptional as well.” — Sharon