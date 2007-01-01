A best-in-class, board certified curriculum grounded in a holistic approach to healing
Sign-up to learn more:
Introducing mindbodygreen
Health Coach Certification
Distinguish yourself as a top-tier health coach at the forefront of holistic wellness through our NBHWC Approved program, which uniquely weaves together the highest standards in health coach training with mindbodygreen’s 360-degree approach to healing.
An integrative approach
to wellness
grounded in mindbodygreen’s unique 360-approach to holistic wellbeing
A unique collection of world
class experts
across health coaching & functional nutrition
Interactive, cohort-based
learning
that translates theory into practice to earn your certificate in just 20 weeks
Our curriculum
Combines NBHWC guidelines - the highest standards in the industry - with mindbodygreen’s comprehensive wellness approach in order to provide one of the most forward-thinking curriculums in health coaching today.
This 20 week program weaves together theory and practice through 75 hours of instruction combined with interactive coaching triads, live office hours & regular feedback sessions in order to provide ample opportunity for learning, observation & practice.
Our Health Coach Certification can be taken on its own, or in conjunction with mbg’s Functional Nutrition Training to provide the greatest breadth and depth of holistic wellness expertise.
Combines NBHWC guidelines - the highest standards in the industry - with mindbodygreen’s comprehensive wellness approach in order to provide one of the most forward-thinking curriculums in health coaching today.
For more information on our Functional Nutrition Training program, click here
This 20 week program weaves together theory and practice by combining instruction with coaching triads, live office hours & regular feedback sessions in order to provide ample opportunity for skill development.
Our Health Coach Certification and Functional Nutrition Training can be taken separately or combined for the greatest breadth and depth of training.
Meet our faculty
An unparalleled combination of world-class healthcare experts and NBC-HWCs:
Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN
Nutrition Expert, Best-Selling Author, Adjunct Professor NYU
Darshi Shah NBC-HWC, CNT
Health & Wellness Coach, Speaker, Author
Dayna Yvonne Jondal, M.A., NBC-HWC, RYT-500
Integrative Health, Well-being & Resilience Coach
Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN
Nutrition Expert, Best-Selling Author, Adjunct Professor NYU
Darshi Shah NBC-HWC, CNT
Health & Wellness Coach, Speaker, Author
Dayna Yvonne Jondal, M.A., NBC-HWC, RYT-500
Integrative Health, Well-being & Resilience Coach
Want to see our faculty in action?
We’ll deliver a sample class right to your inbox
Sign up to learn more
What you’ll learn
Our 20 week program is arranged into weekly topics that provide deep expertise on each core health coach competency:
- Health & Wellness
- Coaching Structure & Process
- Interpersonal Engagement & Relationship-Building
- Ethics & legal
Each week is comprised of a combination of live lessons, online videos, interactive practice & evaluations to maximize learning retention and skill development.
What the program includes
- 75 hours virtual lessons (mix of synchronous & asynchronous)
- In-depth study guides supporting each lesson
- Peer-to-peer & coach-to-peer coaching triads
- Mock coaching practice with instructor feedback
- Ongoing comprehension quizzes
- Final program examination
- Access to private community of students & alumni
Course Overview
Week 1
The Case for Health Coaching
1. Welcome to the Program
2. What is Health Coaching?
3. How is Health Coaching Different from Other Professions
4. What Is in Scope for a Health Coach (and What Isn't)
The MBG Wellbeing Model
1. Ways of Thinking About Health & Wellness
2. Illness/Wellness Continuum
3. Health/Illness Through a Functional Lens
Week 2
Week 3
Behavior Change Theory & Stress Response
1. Self-Determination Theory, Social Cognitive Theory & Coaching Applications
2. Transtheoretical Model of Change
3. The Stress Response as the Core Driver of Disease
Want to learn more?
We’ll deliver additional program information right to your inbox.
This program is for you if you are...
An aspiring health & wellness professional
looking to begin your career as a health coach
A current health coach
seeking to elevate your expertise through a best-in-class, certified curriculum
An existing wellness or healthcare professional
looking to extend your scope of practice
An advanced consumer
looking to learn how to improve your wellbeing
Still unsure if this program is right for you?Reach out to a Program Advisor
How you'll learn
mindbodygreen’s custom digital learning platform makes learning accessible, at anytime, from anywhere.
Choose the program that’s right for you
mbg’s Health Coach programming vs. other top programs
|mbg
Health Coaching
|Competitor
#1
|Competitor
#2
|Competitor
#3
|Competitor
#4
|NBHWC Approved
Program
|Curriculum Focus:
Coaching Fundamentals & Functional Nutrition
|Curriculum Focus: Coaching Fundamentals & Functional Nutrition
|Faculty:
23+ New York Times Best-Sellers
|Faculty:
23+ New York Times Best-Sellers
|Program Length:
6 months or less
|Program Cost:
$5000 or less
|Program Cost:
$5000 or less
What it costs
True to our mission of making wellness education accessible, we strive to offer our programming at an affordable price compared to the broader market.
Two purchase options are available, depending on whether you plan to seek a professional coaching certification or simply get a deep dive into functional nutrition:
Health Coach Certification
For a best-in-class health coaching education
$4,999Every Health Coach Certification comes bundled with complimentary access to mindbodygreen’s signature Functional Nutrition Training
Functional Nutrition Training
For cutting-edge functional nutrition expertise
$2,499
Still have questions?
Still have questions?
Frequently asked questions
Health coaches are behavior and motivation experts. They partner with clients who are seeking to improve their well-being and provide them with the knowledge, skills & motivation to make lasting lifestyle changes.
This can include - but is not limited to - nutrition approaches, fitness/activity plans, stress management protocol and broader lifestyle adjustments that will help clients reach their wellness goals.
The most effective coaches motivate, support and demonstrate unconditional positive regard for their clients and believe in their capacity to change.
A health coach can provide a range of guidance depending on area(s) of practice and specific client need(s). This may include guidance on ways of eating, lifestyle adjustments, healthy habit creation, accountability, positive reinforcement and more.
A health coach can also:
- Empower and educate clients to advocate for themselves in their healthcare setting.
- Assist clients to find a network of providers that best support their needs and wellness goals.
- Support clients in achieving health goals and behavioral changes which are consistent with their healthcare providers treatment plans
- Help clients shift their perspective to see new opportunities and release limiting beliefs.
- Enable clients to increase their primary food, improve nutrition, and make lifestyle shifts to promote overall health and well-being.
A health coach does not diagnose conditions or prescribe any individualized treatments, tests, or supplements for conditions. What health coaches can say about nutrition, exercise and lifestyle varies by state and by country.
The National Board Certification credential (NBC-HWC) represents the profession’s highest standard, and was developed in collaboration with the National Board of Medical Examiners.
With greater availability of health and wellness coach training programs than ever before, ensuring baseline qualification of coaches - and the organizations training them - has become critical to advancing the industry’s standard of care.
Our Health Coach Certification is Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training & Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).
Graduates of this program are eligible to apply for the HWC Certifying Examination to become National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC)
To qualify for the National Board Certification Exam, you must:
- Have an associate’s degree or higher or 4,000 hours of work experience in any field
- Complete an NBHWC approved training program
- Complete 50 health & wellness coaching sessions (upon graduation from approved training program)
Once you have met these qualifications, you must apply for the National Board Certification Exam and score 80% or higher.
Our program combines the NBHWC’s best-in-class training standards with mindbodygreen’s holistic, 360-degree approach to wellbeing.
Our program is also focused on providing abundant opportunity for students to develop and practice real-world coaching skills in order to ensure that they are confident in their ability to work effectively with clients upon graduation.
Students in this course will learn the foundations of effective health coaching, which includes the following:
- Coaching Structure
- Coaching Process (Coaching Relationship/Communication/Techniques)
- Health & Wellness
- Ethics & Legal
A detailed course curriculum outline is located here.
Successful completion of this program also prepares graduates to sit for the HWC Certifying Examination, provided they meet all other NBHWC qualifications.
There are no prerequisites to enroll in mbg’s Health Coach Certification.
However, if you wish to complete this training to qualify for the HWC Certifying Exam you must also:
- Have an associates degree or higher or 4,000 hours of work experience
- Complete 50 hours of health & wellness coaching (upon program graduation)
The mbg Health Coach Certification will signal your best-in-class training to potential employers & clients and will allow you to serve clients with greater expertise, empathy and effectiveness.
While many of our graduates go on to become practicing health coaches, we've also had graduates use their training to amplify another professional practice. This has included graduates taking on various roles within different types of health and wellness companies and graduates extending the scope of their existing culinary, fitness coach, life coach, or healthcare businesses!
Absolutely! You will be equipped with the same skills - and confidence - to practice as a best-in-class coach even if you don’t wish to continue on to a board certification.
Our Health Coach Certification provides students with the foundation of effective health coaching, including various methods of listening, inquiry, reflection, goal setting, mindset shifts and habit creation. While basic nutrition is covered within our Health Coach Certification, students seeking a more in-depth nutrition training would benefit from the Functional Nutrition Training program.
The Functional Nutrition Training provides a deep foundation in functional nutrition. It is a fantastic compliment to mbg’s Health Coach Certification, and as an advanced course to build upon nearly any wellness credential. We have many certified health coaches, practicing nurses, doctors, physical therapists & other existing wellness practitioners who enroll in this course!
Note: Students who enroll in the Health Coach Certification are automatically given lifetime access to the Functional Nutrition Training program.
Given today’s ever-growing need for highly-qualified health coaches, we are striving to make a top-tier education accessible to anyone who wishes to gain the knowledge and tools to help some of the (hundred of) millions of people suffering with sub-optimal wellbeing & chronic illness.
Why? mindbodygreen’s ambition, since being founded over a decade ago, has been to make high quality wellness information widely accessible.
This course takes place online - through streamed video, live instruction & downloaded materials - so you must have access to a computer or mobile device with a quality internet connection.
The Health Coach Certification is twenty weeks in duration with pre-determined program start and end dates. This means that all students within a particular enrollment period will become part of one unified cohort, progressing through the program together & graduating at the same time. It makes for a fantastic built-in support network!
Given this fact, it is important to ensure that you are in a position to commit to the requirements of the program for 20 weeks. The majority of this program is delivered through required live instructional hours taught at set times each week.
While we understand life events can interfere with participation, students who miss more than a few lessons and are not able to attend make-up sessions will be encouraged to complete the course during the next enrollment cycle.
Refund requests up to 14-days after purchase will receive a full refund, less a $250 administrative fee.
Refund requests up to Week 3 of the Health Coach Certification will receive a 75% refund, less a $250 admin fee.
No refunds will be granted after Week 3 of the program.
We offer a range of payment plans through Affirm.
You can select an Affirm plan upon enrollment, or you can learn more about the options available by speaking with a Program Advisor.
To speak with a Program Advisor, you can:
- Call 1-877-MBG-WELL between 10am to 5pm EST, Monday through Friday
- Reach out via email here