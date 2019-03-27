204 Articles by William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Blood Sugar Rules We Should All Be Following To Stay Balanced
Blood sugar rules we should all be following, including eating healthy fats and being mindful of fruit.
Seasonal Allergies Are The Worst. Here's What You Need To Know For An Easier Spring
Your guide to seasonal allergies, including common symptoms, their underlying causes, and how to treat them naturally.
5 Science-Backed Herbs That Really Do Their Job
Science-backed herbs that really do their job, including ginger, dandelion, and lemon balm.
The Gut Health/Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About
The connection between blood sugar imbalance—and diseases like diabetes and metabolic syndrome—and microbiome imbalances.
Are At-Home Food Intolerance Tests Worth Your $$$?
A functional practitioner weighs in.
Which Is The Best Blood-Sugar-Balancing Diet? The Definitive Ranking
Did your favorite make the list?
The Top 3 Mistakes Everyone Makes On The Keto Diet (And How To Fix Them)
A functional doc solves your problems.
These Healthy Foods Can Disrupt Blood Sugar & Prevent You From Burning Fat
Common foods that might be causing weight gain, including fruit, starchy vegetables, and "healthy" sweeteners.
The Best Vegan & Vegetarian Sources Of Protein
A functional doc breaks it down.
Keto On The Cheap: A 3-Day Keto Meal Plan For Under $30
With recipes designed by one of the world's best doctors.
Your Liver Is Your Detox Organ. Here's Why + How To Support It
How to support your liver and detox pathways, including milk thistle and dandelion tea.
Want To Try Going Keto? Here's A One-Day Meal Plan For Optimal Benefits
You can be keto no matter what dietary preferences or restrictions you have.
Winter Is Here & It's Time To Steal This Functional Doc's Recipe For Natural Cough Drops
It's only three ingredients, and one of them is water.
On The Keto Diet? You May Want To Consider These Supplements
Optimize your health and maximize the diet's benefits.
The (Vegan!) Anti-Inflammatory, Age-Reversing Food You Should Be Eating — But Aren't
It's also super quick to make.
Common Nutrient Deficiencies In The Vegan Diet & How To Fix Them
It's easier than you think.
The Best Way To Use Mushrooms For Age-Reversing & Potent Detoxification
With your new go-to morning recipe!
The Crazy Drink This Functional Doc Orders At Starbucks To Reverse Aging
You can get it at any coffee shop.
Your Complete Guide To Having The Healthiest Digestion Ever
What is gut health? A complete guide to digestion, the microbiome, and what can go wrong with gut health.
I'm On A Plant-Based Keto Diet. Here's What I Actually Eat In A Day
It's easier than you think.