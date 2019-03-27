204 Articles by William Cole, D.C., IFMCP

Integrative Health

The Blood Sugar Rules We Should All Be Following To Stay Balanced

Blood sugar rules we should all be following, including eating healthy fats and being mindful of fruit.

#Blood Sugar
March 27 2019
Integrative Health

Seasonal Allergies Are The Worst. Here's What You Need To Know For An Easier Spring

Your guide to seasonal allergies, including common symptoms, their underlying causes, and how to treat them naturally.

#allergies #supplements #inflammation
March 21 2019
Integrative Health

5 Science-Backed Herbs That Really Do Their Job

Science-backed herbs that really do their job, including ginger, dandelion, and lemon balm.

#Herbs #supplements
March 9 2019
Integrative Health

The Gut Health/Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About

The connection between blood sugar imbalance—and diseases like diabetes and metabolic syndrome—and microbiome imbalances.

#gut health #Blood Sugar #microbiome
March 3 2019
Food Trends
Functional Food
Food Trends
Healthy Weight

These Healthy Foods Can Disrupt Blood Sugar & Prevent You From Burning Fat

Common foods that might be causing weight gain, including fruit, starchy vegetables, and "healthy" sweeteners.

#metabolism
January 9 2019
Functional Food
Recipes

Keto On The Cheap: A 3-Day Keto Meal Plan For Under $30

With recipes designed by one of the world's best doctors.

#ketogenic
January 5 2019
Integrative Health

Your Liver Is Your Detox Organ. Here's Why + How To Support It

How to support your liver and detox pathways, including milk thistle and dandelion tea.

#Herbs #supplements #cleanse #detox
January 3 2019
Food Trends

Want To Try Going Keto? Here's A One-Day Meal Plan For Optimal Benefits

You can be keto no matter what dietary preferences or restrictions you have.

#lunch #easy meals #breakfast #ketogenic #dinner
December 17 2018
Functional Food
Food Trends
Functional Food
Food Trends
Functional Food
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Having The Healthiest Digestion Ever

What is gut health? A complete guide to digestion, the microbiome, and what can go wrong with gut health.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
October 26 2018
Food Trends