Whitney Casares, M.D., MPH, FAAPBoard-certified pediatrician
Whitney Casares, M.D., MPH, FAAP is a board-certified, practicing pediatrician and the creator of the popular website modernmommydoc.com. She is the mother of two young daughters and lives in Portland, OR. After completing her undergraduate degree in Journalism, she completed her medical school training at The University of Vermont and her pediatrics residency training at Stanford University. She also holds a Masters of Public Health in Maternal and Child Health from The University of California, Berkeley. Whitney is also the author of the book, The New Baby Blueprint: Caring for You and Your Little One.