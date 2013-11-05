5 Articles by Wendy Mendoza
Wendy Mendoza
Raw, Vegan Banana Bread With Cashew Cream Icing
I love how it turned out. I hope you do, too!
Raw Recipe: Coconut Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
When I was a little girl, I use to eat ice cream every day — until one day, my second grade teacher made a random comment during class. She was...
Vegan Recipe: Spicy Bean Chili
When it comes to cooking, I love to spend hours in the kitchen, experimenting with different ingredients and finding new ways to present common...
Gluten-Free Recipe: Raw Coconut Chocolate Pudding
I love dessert, and I love experimenting with recipes to find the healthiest choices possible.
What I Learned From Teaching Yoga In Prison
When I received my 200-hour yoga certification, I knew I wanted to volunteer. Several weeks later, I ran across an article about prison yoga in...