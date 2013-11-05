5 Articles by Wendy Mendoza

Wendy Mendoza

Recipes

Raw Recipe: Coconut Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

When I was a little girl, I use to eat ice cream every day — until one day, my second grade teacher made a random comment during class. She was...

#healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Wendy Mendoza
September 6 2013

Vegan Recipe: Spicy Bean Chili

When it comes to cooking, I love to spend hours in the kitchen, experimenting with different ingredients and finding new ways to present common...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Wendy Mendoza
August 20 2013
Recipes

Gluten-Free Recipe: Raw Coconut Chocolate Pudding

I love dessert, and I love experimenting with recipes to find the healthiest choices possible.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Wendy Mendoza
August 17 2013

What I Learned From Teaching Yoga In Prison

When I received my 200-hour yoga certification, I knew I wanted to volunteer. Several weeks later, I ran across an article about prison yoga in...

#gratitude #personal growth #yoga #body image #compassion
Wendy Mendoza
July 16 2013