A champion of self-transformation, Vyda’s singular personal and professional goal is to empower others to transform themselves—and the world—through yoga, meditation, coaching and right action. Co-founder of Health Yoga Life in Boston, MA, she’s a change-management coach and a passionate spokesperson for the emerging market of self-care as a better business practice. Health Yoga Life gives clients access to unique yoga, wellness and personal development tools through online products and personalized services. Vyda has written for Elephant Journal, Do You Yoga, The Examiner and The Huffington Post. In 2012, Improper Bostonian named her Power ’n Flow class “Best Mind Body Class in Boston,” and in 2013 she was named one of Boston’s top bachelorettes.