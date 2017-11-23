25 Articles by Vishnu Subramaniam

Love

Want To Meet The Partner Of Your Dreams? Let Go Of These 5 Things

Yes, you really do have to forget about your timelines.

#dating
November 23 2017

9 Ways To Rise In Love After Falling In Heartbreak

If you have fallen hard in heartbreak, here are nine ways to rise in love.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
June 5 2017

7 Steps To Forgiving Yourself For Past Mistakes + Why It's The Secret To Lasting Relationships

"The best way to honor the past is to be fully present today. The best way to honor the past is to make the best decisions you can make today."

#relationships #happiness #personal growth
March 23 2017

5 Ways To Catch Your Breath When Life Feels Totally Overwhelming

"The shore is a lot closer than you think. Calmer days and peaceful waters are within your reach."

#anxiety #stress #personal growth #stress management
March 7 2017

9 Ways To Finally Let Go Of Your Ex & Invite New Love Into Your Life

It can be tempting to go all "Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind" and just try to block out your ex entirely. But that never works. Here's how to...

#love #relationships #personal growth
June 30 2016

9 Ways To Live Your Truth In An Inauthentic World

The only way to live is to do things on your own terms, in your own time.

#happiness #meditation #abundance #authenticity #personal growth
June 20 2016
Love
Love

The 15 Most Important Characteristics Of Healthy Relationships

How many of these qualities does YOUR relationship have?

#marriage #dating #soul mates
June 10 2016
Motivation

7 "Someday" Experiences You Can Actually Have Right Now

Uncover slices of happiness every day by saying no to the things that don’t bring you joy and spending more time on the things that do.

#relationships #happiness #abundance #mind body connection #wellness
June 6 2016

9 Small Choices That'll Make Every Day Happier

​“Happiness is not ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” -The Dalai Lama

#healing #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #abundance
April 21 2016
Personal Growth

11 Signs That Insecurity Is Ruining Your Life + How To Change The Pattern

Self-hatred has a way of spilling out into every area of your life—your career, your relationships, and your health. Here are 11 signs you might not...

#healing #relationships #friendship #happiness #gratitude
April 19 2016

7 Essential Qualities Of True, Lasting Love

Give love as you would like to experience love. You'll get it back—and then some.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
April 3 2016

13 Signs Of An Emotionally Mature Man

This isn’t a game and you’re not losing.

#love #relationships #sexuality #marriage #ego
March 3 2016
Personal Growth
Love

7 Ways To Become A Love Magnet

Listening to your truth? Guided by your wisdom? Courageous living? Yes, please!

#love #relationships #confidence #communication
August 24 2015
Personal Growth

7 Habits To Actually Practice Yoga Off The Mat

Although you practice compassion and kindness in your yoga class, you may sometimes forget all of your yoga virtues once you step outside your studio....

#yoga
August 1 2015

7 Lies That Are Holding You Back From Your Best Life

They usually mean well, but your family, your career advisers, college counselors, and anyone else who follows the "traditional path" to success has...

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth
July 21 2015