Want To Meet The Partner Of Your Dreams? Let Go Of These 5 Things
Yes, you really do have to forget about your timelines.
7 Qualities Of A Spiritual Relationship
This kind of relationship stands the test of time.
9 Ways To Rise In Love After Falling In Heartbreak
If you have fallen hard in heartbreak, here are nine ways to rise in love.
7 Steps To Forgiving Yourself For Past Mistakes + Why It's The Secret To Lasting Relationships
"The best way to honor the past is to be fully present today. The best way to honor the past is to make the best decisions you can make today."
5 Ways To Catch Your Breath When Life Feels Totally Overwhelming
"The shore is a lot closer than you think. Calmer days and peaceful waters are within your reach."
22 Signs Your Emotional Blocks Are Standing In The Way Of True Love
Could trying to protect yourself actually be keeping you from happiness?
9 Ways To Finally Let Go Of Your Ex & Invite New Love Into Your Life
It can be tempting to go all "Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind" and just try to block out your ex entirely. But that never works. Here's how to...
15 Things Men Want In Relationships (But Might Not Tell You)
One man's take on what men REALLY want.
9 Ways To Live Your Truth In An Inauthentic World
The only way to live is to do things on your own terms, in your own time.
7 Sacred Promises People In Happy Relationships Always Make
They really DO make a difference.
The 15 Most Important Characteristics Of Healthy Relationships
How many of these qualities does YOUR relationship have?
7 "Someday" Experiences You Can Actually Have Right Now
Uncover slices of happiness every day by saying no to the things that don’t bring you joy and spending more time on the things that do.
9 Small Choices That'll Make Every Day Happier
“Happiness is not ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” -The Dalai Lama
11 Signs That Insecurity Is Ruining Your Life + How To Change The Pattern
Self-hatred has a way of spilling out into every area of your life—your career, your relationships, and your health. Here are 11 signs you might not...
7 Essential Qualities Of True, Lasting Love
Give love as you would like to experience love. You'll get it back—and then some.
13 Signs Of An Emotionally Mature Man
This isn’t a game and you’re not losing.
11 Things You Think Are Improving Your Life (But Are Actually F*cking It Up)
What we really need to be happier is less.
7 Ways To Become A Love Magnet
Listening to your truth? Guided by your wisdom? Courageous living? Yes, please!
7 Habits To Actually Practice Yoga Off The Mat
Although you practice compassion and kindness in your yoga class, you may sometimes forget all of your yoga virtues once you step outside your studio....
7 Lies That Are Holding You Back From Your Best Life
They usually mean well, but your family, your career advisers, college counselors, and anyone else who follows the "traditional path" to success has...