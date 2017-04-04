49 Articles by Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.

This Unexpected Thing Messes With Your Gut Health (And Has Nothing To Do With What You Eat)

Sadly, your microbiome doesn't appreciate those frequent flyer miles as much as you do.

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
March 24 2017
You Need This: A 3-Day Gut Reset, Just In Time For Spring

You'll be amazed at how delicious it is (and how good you feel!).

#gut health #cleanse
March 20 2017
The One Thing You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthy Gut

Adding starch to your smoothie seems crazy—until you know why.

#food as medicine #weight loss #health
February 25 2017
9 Signs Your Gut Is At The Root Of Your Health Issues + How To Heal

As a doctor specializing in functional medicine and gut health for almost a decade now, you’d think I grew up with a healthy, balanced digestive...

#digestion #health #microbiome #probiotics
December 28 2015