Dog Trainer & T.V. Host

Born and raised in Wimbledon, England, Victoria Stilwell is one of the world's most recognized and respected dog trainers. She is best known for her role as the star of Animal Planet's hit TV series It's Me or the Dog, through which she is able to share her insight and passion for positive-reinforcement dog training and as a judge on CBS's Greatest American Dog. Having filmed over 110 episodes since 2005, Stilwell reaches audiences in over 60 countries while counseling families on their pet problems.