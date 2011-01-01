Vanessa is the newly appointed director of the Affordable Art Fair NYC fall edition. Coming from her most recent role as fair manager of PULSE Contemporary Art Fair, Vanessa began her career working in media and music public relations in Cologne, Germany. Upon moving to the United States in 2011, she transitioned into the art world by way of the Neue Galerie New York, where she worked as assistant manager of visitor services prior to joining the Ramsay Fairs team.

Vanessa graduated with a German diploma in media management and economics from Rheinische Fachhochschule Köln. A native German, Vanessa currently lives in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, with her husband.