7 Articles by Valerie Kolick, M.A.
The Reasons I Expect Nothing From My Husband
This may just be THE secret to a happy marriage.
9 Hacks For A Passionate Marriage (No Matter How Long You've Been Together)
Here are nine little tricks that'll help you keep (or renew) the passion in your relationship.
Why Your Partner Isn't Listening To You + How To Fix It
Yes, you can fix the communication issues in your relationship. Here's how to start.
6 Reasons You Don't Feel Cherished In Your Relationship
Every relationship is different, so I'm not going to pretend I know the exact answer. However, there are universal principles that may be holding you...
How Changing My Mindset Saved My Marriage
Just the thoughts of going through the pain of divorce and having to halve the time I spent with my child gave me chills. My heart felt like it was...
12 Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Relationship + What To Do Instead
You just had another fight with your husband, and you don’t understand what happened. You were just talking about your plans for the weekend and...
10 Warning Signs Your Marriage Is On Thin Ice
You love your partner, but you're not feeling “in love” anymore. You're fighting more and playing less. Your conversations are about bills and kids...