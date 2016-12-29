7 Articles by Valerie Kolick, M.A.

Valerie Kolick, M.A.

Love

The Reasons I Expect Nothing From My Husband

This may just be THE secret to a happy marriage.

#empowerment #joy #marriage #confidence
December 29 2016

9 Hacks For A Passionate Marriage (No Matter How Long You've Been Together)

Here are nine little tricks that'll help you keep (or renew) the passion in your relationship.

#love #relationships #sexuality #happiness #sex
August 17 2016
Why Your Partner Isn't Listening To You + How To Fix It

Yes, you can fix the communication issues in your relationship. Here's how to start.

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth #communication
May 26 2016
6 Reasons You Don't Feel Cherished In Your Relationship

Every relationship is different, so I'm not going to pretend I know the exact answer. However, there are universal principles that may be holding you...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
April 5 2016
How Changing My Mindset Saved My Marriage

Just the thoughts of going through the pain of divorce and having to halve the time I spent with my child gave me chills. My heart felt like it was...

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
February 10 2016

12 Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Relationship + What To Do Instead

You just had another fight with your husband, and you don’t understand what happened. You were just talking about your plans for the weekend and...

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #soul mates #stress management
November 16 2015
10 Warning Signs Your Marriage Is On Thin Ice

You love your partner, but you're not feeling “in love” anymore. You're fighting more and playing less. Your conversations are about bills and kids...

#relationships #marriage
September 7 2015