4 Articles by Valentina K. Wein
Summer Fun Recipe: Balsamic Glazed Heirloom Tomatoes + Peaches
The natural beauty of delicious heirloom tomatoes and freshly picked, juicy peaches is not to be missed!
July 9 2015
A Decadent, Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake For Any Occasion
Imagine for a moment that you could have a chocolate cake that's gluten-free, made almost entirely of fat-free ingredients, where the only fat is the...
June 3 2014
Tasty & Refreshing Orange Granita Cucumber Cups
There couldn't be a more fun spring or summer hors d'oeuvre! Made with fresh, whole ingredients, this vegan, fat-free, practically calorie-free, bite...
May 16 2014
Coconut-Lime "Pasta" (It's Made With Veggies!)
Move over rice flour, here comes another gluten-free option for pasta lovers. Pretty, healthy, and delicious, this gluten-free "pasta" is made with...
January 25 2014