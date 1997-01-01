Gynecologist

Uzzi Reiss, M.D. has practiced nutrition and hormone-based gynecology since 1980. In 1982, he was the first doctor to open a PMS health clinic and in 1997, he opened the popular Beverly Hills Anti-Aging Center. He speaks widely to physicians and academics throughout the world, attesting to how these approaches have bettered the wellbeing of the thousands of women whom he has treated.

Uzzi is the author of Natural Hormone Balance for Women, The Natural Superwoman, How to Make a Pregnant Woman Happy, How to Make a New Mother Happy, and The Good News About Estrogen. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California.